Nuna Baby Elevates and Simplifies Parenting with Five New Products Perfect for Families at Home or On the Go

"We just can't stop innovating," said Austin Hodges, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Nuna. "We are so proud of these beautiful, elevated new offerings and can't wait for parents to benefit from all they offer."

Joining the Nuna lineup of award-winning strollers is the TRVL™dubl, a side-by-side double stroller that fits through standard doorways and is designed to comfortably transport two children from birth up to 50 pounds each. It is compliant with Disney's stroller width guidelines and features independent seats to suit each child's needs for twice the adventure, including near flat recline and more upright seated position allowing them to engage while out and about. It is also travel-system ready: the popular PIPA™series infant car seat attaches easily to the armbar. Like the original TRVL™, TRVL dubl boasts a one-handed compact fold and stands when folded. The brand listened to their fans' call for the perfect on-the-go solution for families with two young children, and brought them the TRVL dubl. It is $850 and comes in Caviar and Granite at nunababy.com .

Another exciting way to explore as a family comes with the launch of the SWIV, a cutting edge stroller featuring 360 degree swivel wheels and pivoting handle. The one-of-a-kind button-activated all-wheel rotation and instant pivot navigation allows parents to handle every precision turn and tight corner with graceful glides when they need more than traditional strolling mode. The carbon fiber reinforced aluminum frame provides lightweight durability parents need. Suitable for children up to 50 pounds, the SWIV also features a water repellent UPF 50+ canopy, all-season seat for total comfort no matter the weather; the seat can be world or parent-facing. Nuna's SWIV comes with a cup holder, a rain cover, a carry bag and a ring adapter for the infant car seat. It is available for $900 at nunababy.com in Caviar and Granite, with Biscotti and Cedar fashions coming soon.

The elegantly designed Nuna BRYN™ highchair also joined the brand's family this summer. It is constructed of high-quality materials that are BPA- and DEHP-free including hand-selected maple wood (Heritage + Fantasy Land) or black walnut (Sanderson) accents. BRYN has no visible hardware or screws, embodying the clean and smart functionality of Dutch design. It features the brand's removable MagneTech secure snap™ three-point harness and an adjustable footrest, as well as a machine washable seat pad. It can be used when a child can sit up unaided at approximately six-months, up to about six years old, or 60 pounds. BRYN retails for $450 (Heritage and Fantasyland fashions) to $500 (Sanderson fashion) and is available at nunababy.com .

Following the success of the CUDL™ 4-in-1 carrier and CUDL clik, Nuna introduces the CUDL luxe for parents who want to cuddle without compromise. Its luxurious cashmere-silk performance blend fabric makes snuggle time even more cozy for both parent and baby. The exceptionally durable, machine washable fabric has natural moisture wicking ability that provides all season comfort set in ergonomic design. The lush, elegant carrier offers four options for carry positions, a removable infant booster, head support, zipper covers and a sunshade so baby is thoroughly covered while caregivers are hands free. CUDL luxe is suitable for newborns and babies until a child reaches 35 pounds. Backpack carry mode is recommended after nine months. Priced at $400, the decadent cocoon of comfort launches in six fashions on nunababy.com . Customers can expect delivery in a beautiful luxury keepsake box along with a pair of adorable cashmere blend socks for baby.

After adventures come playtime and rest, and Nuna's new PAAL is just the versatile play yard that parents need to transform any space into baby's. With its innovative compact fold, travel bag and included insect net, it's the perfect spot for baby at home and beyond. PAAL is suitable from birth up to 30 pounds or 35 inches and has two mattress positions to provide the option of a bassinet (for babies from birth to 15 pounds). It folds with a single button using one hand, making it almost as easy to open and close as it is to store, thanks to its compact footprint. Nuna's PAAL is available now at nunababy.com for $300 in Caviar and Granite fashions with additional fashions coming soon.

