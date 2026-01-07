Nuna Expands its Premium Car Seat Portfolio with the Launch of the RAVA™ next Convertible Car Seat

VANCOUVER, Wash., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As a globally recognized leader in premium baby gear innovation, Nuna is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest convertible car seat: RAVA next.

Designed to carry them from the newborn days through the toddler years, RAVA next easily adapts from rear-facing to forward-facing as they grow. Its slim profile allows for three-across in most midsize vehicles, making it perfect for growing families and streamlined carpools.

Intuitive design allows for hassle-free installation and easy adjustability. Paired with FR-free fabrics that are naturally flame-resistant, RAVA next delivers a natural sense of comfort and protection that keeps little ones content so parents can keep things moving.

Quick errands, weekend getaways, or the daily drop-off hustle, RAVA next shows up for it all. It's no wonder this seat has become such a favorite. It just gets it, making life on the go a lot easier and a little more fun.

The RAVA next launches in three timeless fashions: Caviar, Cedar, and Granite.

Here are a few of the smart features that make RAVA next the reliable sidekick parents can count on.

Grows with every mile
Designed for longevity, taking baby from rear-facing to forward-facing in stylish security and easily adjusts to accommodate every growth spurt and milestone.

Uncompromising comfort
Crafted with premium moisture-wicking fabric so baby is comfy through the seasons, while spacious 3-inch cup holders keep their favorite sippy cup or big-kid water bottle close by.

Parent-friendly features
Smart features designed for ultimate convenience, including machine-washable fabrics for simple refreshes and integrated magnetic buckle holders for fuss-free harnessing.

RAVA next Product Details:

  • Simply secure hassle-free installation for confidence every single time
  • Slim design fits three across in most mid-sized vehicles
  • Steel-reinforced frame and belt path for superior protection
  • Muscle-free True-tension doors provide a secure fit without the struggle
  • Certified to the latest side and frontal impact standards (FMVSS No. 213a and 213b)
  • Laid back legroom gives up to 2" more leg room rear-facing and extra support for forward-facing riders
  • Spacious 3" flip-open cup holders are removable, washable, and designed to fit sippy cups and big kid water bottles
  • Smartly sourced materials contain no added fire-retardant chemicals

RAVA next is available for purchase at www.nunababy.com and select retailers.

About Nuna
Nuna, the global brand with Dutch roots, has been focusing on creating smart, helpful, and bold baby gear since 2007. First-hand experiences in parenthood show that practicality and beauty strike the perfect balance when it comes to Nuna's clever solutions, which span across car seat, stroller, in-home, on you, and wardrobe categories. Inspired by the clean lines and ingenuity of Dutch design, the collections are as easy and flexible as new parents need it to be. With thoughtful solutions built into every detail, Nuna designs around your life. To learn more, visit nunababy.com.

