Nuna Proudly Partners with NFL's Dallas Cowboys

"Our sports partnerships are more than just our brand name on scoreboards," said Austin Hodges, global chief marketing officer for Nuna. "This latest initiative with one of the most recognized brands in professional sports will actively support the Cowboys' family- and community-based initiatives."

Nuna will have prominent signage at the team's headquarters, The Star in Frisco, as well as at AT&T Stadium, including rotational visuals amidst stadium seating and a presence in nursing rooms around the stadium. Events off the gridiron will expand the depth and breadth of the partnership: Nuna will co-present the community-focused team event Operation Baby Shower and the bi-annual Little Stars events held at the Cowboys' World Headquarters. Player appearances and social media collaboration around Father's Day and training camp are also anticipated.

"We're thrilled to introduce Nuna to the NFL, and there's no better partner than the Cowboys," said Global Sports Marketing Lead, Terrelle Brown II. "At Nuna, we strive to meet parents in every situation. From the delivery room to the baby's first game, our goal is to make every moment a memorable one, and the Cowboys are on board to make that a reality for the families of America's Team."

For almost 65 years, the Dallas Cowboys have been bringing families together to bond over the game of football. Nuna's mission is to create innovative baby gear that enhances the comfort and convenience of family life. When paired together, the potential for creating lasting family memories is limitless.

"Dallas Cowboys football is very often a full family affair. Nuna understands this at a high level and that's why they are a great fit with us and our fans," said Cowboys Vice President of Corporate Partnership Marketing Katie Stucky. "Being able to deliver a critical resource to families at games, while also bringing community elements and benefits to life away from the field takes the impact and value of our partnership to a much deeper level. We're thrilled to be working with such a forward-thinking and innovative team at Nuna!"

For more information on this partnership and others, visit nunababy.com/usa/us-proud-partners .

ABOUT NUNA

Nuna, the global brand with Dutch roots, has been focusing on creating smart, helpful and bold baby gear since 2007. First-hand experiences in parenthood show that practicality and beauty is the perfect balance when it comes to Nuna's clever solutions that span across car seat, stroller, and in-home categories. Inspired by the clean lines and ingenuity of Dutch design, the collection is as easy, safe, and as flexible as new parents need it to be. With thoughtful design put into every detail, Nuna designs around your life. Learn more about Nuna at https://nunababy.com/usa .

SOURCE Nuna Baby