Nuna Proudly Partners with Susan G. Komen® in Support of the Breast Cancer Community

In honor of breast cancer awareness and their year-long partnership with Susan G. Komen, Nuna will be releasing a special collection of its beloved products in a new fashion, a soft blush hue intended to radiate hope and reflect the powerful strength gained through an outpouring of love and support. The line up - featuring the RAVA and PIPA aire rx car seats, the LYTL bassinet, and the TRIV next stroller - are being featured on the Komen Live Pink platform and available for sale on Nuna's website and at select Nuna retailers starting on Monday, September 30, 2024.

The brand's creative campaign features Sarrah Strimel Bentley and Katy Harrell, social media creators and breast cancer awareness advocates who have experienced or are experiencing the effects of breast cancer first-hand. By spotlighting their stories, Nuna hopes to empower everyone impacted by breast cancer to use their voices to raise awareness toward resources and research. Nuna is also encouraging its employees across the United States to participate in a Komen-sponsored walk or run in their area in the months to come.

Ever an advocate for parents and the opportunity for them to share family moments that become life's most endearing memories, Nuna is proud to be part of this movement that has collectively invested $1.1B in life-saving cancer research since 1982. For more information on this partnership, visit https://nunababy.com/collections/breast-cancer-awareness.

ABOUT NUNA

Nuna, the global brand with Dutch roots, has been focusing on creating smart, helpful and bold baby gear since 2007. First-hand experiences in parenthood show that practicality and beauty is the perfect balance when it comes to Nuna's clever solutions that span across car seat, stroller, and in-home categories. Inspired by the clean lines and ingenuity of Dutch design, the collection is as easy, safe, and as flexible as new parents need it to be. With thoughtful design put into every detail, Nuna designs around your life. Learn more about Nuna at https://nunababy.com/usa .

ABOUT Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

