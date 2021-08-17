Nuqleous® Makes Inc. 5000 Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuqleous®, a Bentonville, Arkansas-based software company, has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Nuqleous is ranked No. 2798 nationally and No. 13 in Arkansas. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—independent private businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

"We are incredibly honored to be part of such a remarkable group of companies who have thrived through all the challenges that 2020 presented," says Paul Sims, Co-Founder and CEO of Nuqleous. "Focusing on the retail and consumer product industries, our team rallied around our customers to help them deal with the daily changes happening in their businesses. We share this recognition with these amazing customers who worked tirelessly to ensure critical products were available for consumers during the most challenging environment in our lifetimes."

"We appreciate Inc. magazine's recognition of the hard work our team has done to add value for our customers every day," says Paul Springmann, Nuqleous Founder and President. "As we continue our growth strategy, we are dedicated to doing it in a way that maintains our focus on empathy, partnership, and results for our customers."

About Nuqleous

Founded in 2013, Nuqleous is a leading developer of intelligent technology solutions that enable retailers and consumer product companies to operate with enhanced agility and efficiency. Nuqleous works with some of the most well-known brands in the retail industry and designs innovative software that helps clients streamline their business practices so they can increase margins, reduce inefficiencies, maximize sales, and minimize operating costs.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Andy Nielsen

Director of Business Development

[email protected]

SOURCE Nuqleous