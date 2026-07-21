Nurri's lactose-free ultra-filtered protein milk delivers 20 grams of complete protein per serving, making it one of the highest-protein multiserve ultra-filtered milk offerings available nationwide.

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nurri today announced the nationwide launch of its new Ultra-Filtered Protein Milk, now available at Walmart stores. Each serving delivers 20 grams of complete protein, is lactose-free, and is made with Grade A ultra-filtered milk.

Nurri Launches New Ultra-Filtered Protein Milk with 20g of Protein at Walmart Nationwide

Built using Nurri's proprietary ultra-filtration process, Nurri Ultra-Filtered Protein Milk delivers 20 grams of complete protein in every serving while maintaining the creamy taste and texture consumers expect from traditional milk. The lactose-free beverage contains less sugar than traditional milk and provides a convenient option for breakfast, post-workout needs, smoothies, coffee, baking, cereal, and everyday nutrition. With 20 grams of protein per serving, Nurri offers one of the highest-protein ultra-filtered milk products currently available in the category.

As more consumers prioritize protein-rich foods to support active lifestyles and everyday wellness, Nurri's new multiserve ultra-filtered protein milk provides an easy way to incorporate complete dairy protein into daily routines.

"Milk is already trusted and nutrient-rich, and Nurri Ultra-Filtered Protein Milk builds that foundation by providing even more protein and less sugar," said Adam Tollefson, Director of Nurri Business Unit. "It's innovation to deliver on what today's families are looking for: great-tasting nutrition that better aligns with their needs."

The launch of Nurri Ultra-Filtered Protein Milk brings a new high-protein, lactose-free dairy option to shoppers nationwide. The Nurri Ultra-Filtered Protein Milk line will be sold in four varieties:

Nurri Ultra-Filtered Protein Milk 2%

Nurri Ultra-Filtered Protein Milk Whole

Nurri Ultra-Filtered Protein Milk Chocolate

Nurri Ultra-Filtered Protein Milk Vanilla

All the flavors are available at Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com.

For the latest on new flavors, store rollouts, and more, follow Nurri on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

About Nurri

Nurri is a lifestyle nutrition brand that creates high-protein dairy beverages designed to make nourishment more enjoyable. Its product portfolio includes Nurri 30g Protein Ultra-Filtered Milk Shakes, Nurri 20g Ultra-Filtered Protein Milk, and Nurri Kids 10g Ultra-Filtered Protein Beverages, all made with real dairy, helping consumers nourish better and smile bigger. www.drinknurri.com

SOURCE Nurri