Nurse Stories to be Honored in Digital Content Series from CeraVe®

NEW YORK, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a dermatologist-developed brand rooted in the medical community, CeraVe® is committed to supporting healthcare professionals and expands its dedication with the premiere of Heroes Behind the Masks, a digital content series honoring nurses and their stories. According to a recent survey, 77% of nurses report spending more time caring for others than themselves1, and the challenges of the past year have made their selflessness even more evident.

To give back to this workforce that is always giving to others, CeraVe® puts the spotlight on nurses who go above and beyond to provide safe and quality care to patients and their communities. Each installment of the four-part series tells the compelling story of a real nurse, giving viewers an intimate glimpse into all facets of their lives, and will debut weekly throughout April and May on www.HeroesBehindtheMasks.com and on CeraVe® social media channels.

The nurses were selected after CeraVe® launched the Heroes Behind the Masks program in October 2020, putting out a call for nurses to share their stories for a chance to be featured in the series and win well-deserved self-care essentials, including a spa package and a skincare kit. The first 250 nurses who entered the program also received a skincare package. After receiving more than 1,700 inspiring submissions, the following nurses were selected to share their stories:

Tenesia Richards , a labor and delivery nurse in New York . (Watch Tenesia's story beginning April 13 .)

, a labor and delivery nurse in . (Watch Tenesia's story beginning .) Alexandra Flamm , a traveling critical care nurse. (Watch Alexandra's story beginning April 20 .)

, a traveling critical care nurse. (Watch Alexandra's story beginning .) Temwa Mzumara, a nurse anesthetist in Florida . (Watch Temwa's story beginning April 27 .)

. (Watch Temwa's story beginning .) Nicole Abate , a medical-surgical registered nurse in New Mexico . (Watch Nicole's story beginning May 4 .)

The series explores their inspirations for entering the field, the challenges they have faced over the past year and their hopes for the future of nursing.

"I love being a nurse because I have the privilege of being part of my patients' best, and sometimes worst, moments of their lives, and having an impact on both their physical health and emotional wellbeing is a responsibility that I am honored to hold," said Tenesia Richards, one of the program honorees. "Making a difference in my patients' lives is one of the most rewarding things that I've done in my life, and I'm grateful that I received this opportunity to tell my story and help shed light on the selfless work of the nursing community."

As part of its commitment to nurses, CeraVe® is also a proud sponsor of the ANA Enterprise and their Healthy Nurse, Healthy Nation™ initiative, a movement designed to transform the health of the nation by improving the health of the nation's 4.2 million registered nurses. Through the initiative, ANA is connecting and engaging with nurses to inspire them to take action in five key areas: activity, sleep, nutrition, quality of life and safety.

Additionally, over the past year, CeraVe® has donated more than 500,000 products to hospitals to help provide therapeutic skincare relief to healthcare workers and is continuing the product donation efforts. Nurses looking to engage with the brand and learn more about these initiatives can join the Shift Change: Nurse Essentials Facebook group, an online community hosted by CeraVe® where nurses come together for personal and professional empowerment.

"While CeraVe® has long appreciated and supported the invaluable work of the medical community, their service and commitment to their communities has never been more profound or worthy of recognition," said Jaclyn Marrone, Vice President of Marketing for CeraVe®. "We're thankful to all nurses everywhere for their unparalleled selflessness and compassion, and we are eager to share some of their incredible stories as an expression of our deepest gratitude."

One video will be released each week on www.HeroesBehindtheMasks.com and the CeraVe® social media channels beginning April 13, leading up to National Nurses Week (May 6-12).

As a dermatologist-developed brand, CeraVe® has the utmost respect and appreciation for all members of the medical community and supports the broader community with various initiatives throughout the year. CeraVe® prides itself on offering affordable and efficacious therapeutic products that help healthcare professionals improve patient outcomes in skincare. The full CeraVe® portfolio is formulated with three essential ceramides, the brand's namesake ingredient, to help maintain the skin's natural barrier. For more information on the CeraVe® and products, visit the brand on Facebook and Instagram.

