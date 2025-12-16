Nursing & Allied Health Reference Source Now Available from EBSCO Information Services

~ Comprehensive Full-Text Resource Covering a Wide Range of Health Specialties ~

IPSWICH, Mass., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) has launched, Nursing & Allied Health Reference Source, a new full-text resource offering a vast collection of material that will support the research and education needs of individuals across the healthcare and social services fields. Tailored for researchers and students of nursing, allied health, social work, occupational therapy, physical therapy, rehabilitation and other related fields, this new resource provides comprehensive content, an intuitive interface and covers a broad range of subjects.

Nursing & Allied Health Reference Source features essential reference content including evidence-based care sheets, clinical reviews, drug information, exercise sheets, skills with in-context images and videos, quick lessons and research instruments. The resource provides access to an extensive array of topics ranging from clinical procedures and physical therapy to risk management and nutrition. Other topics covered include core measures, diseases and conditions, interventions, nursing leadership, regulatory topics, respiratory therapy and speech-language pathology.

Designed with a clean, modern interface for an effortless searching experience, researchers can browse Nursing & Allied Health Reference Source by topic, age, gender, profession, rehab or nursing specialty and content type. Users can also personalize dashboards for saved searches and search alerts.

EBSCO Information Services Director, Product Management, Tyler Robinson says "EBSCO believes in creating the best research experience possible. This is why we developed an extensive tool featuring a user-friendly interface that encompasses multiple health fields, ensuring a successful search experience for researchers."

Nursing & Allied Health Reference Source complements full-text medical databases CINAHL Ultimate and MEDLINE Ultimate. For additional information, visit Nursing & Allied Health Reference Source.

