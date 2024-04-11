Nuspire Welcomes Chris Roberts as Their Chief Strategy Executive & Evangelist

Globally renowned cybersecurity expert to bolster Nuspire's strategic direction, technical leadership and client-centric approach

COMMERCE, Mich., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuspire, a leading managed security services provider (MSSP), today announced the addition of Chris Roberts as the Chief Strategy Executive & Evangelist. With a distinguished 30+ year career in cybersecurity, Chris Roberts has proven his invaluable capacity to connect with and engage technical teams, executives and clients across diverse industries.

Roberts' role at Nuspire will encompass thought leadership, technical expertise to help guide the development of our services platform and strategic guidance to support the company's continued growth. His expertise in transportation, supply chain and other critical sectors will bolster Nuspire's commitment to delivering cutting-edge technical knowledge and industry insights, particularly as the industry navigates the complexities of artificial intelligence, adversarial and threat monitoring, and incident response.

"Chris's breadth and depth of experience make him an invaluable addition to our team," said Lewie Dunsworth, CEO of Nuspire. "He is a modern expert who has led security teams, understands the challenges of running a security program, and can use those insights to help us continually evolve our clients' experience working with Nuspire. Chris' ability to distill complex subjects into meaningful dialogues and practical action plans will prove invaluable to our clients. He's a true visionary that will help us continue to innovate and lead in the cybersecurity space."

About joining the Nuspire team, Roberts said, "I am delighted to be part of a company at the forefront of addressing some of the most pressing cybersecurity challenges. I look forward to contributing to Nuspire's strategic direction and engaging with our clients and teams to drive forward our objective of making the digital landscape more secure for everyone."

Chris Roberts is set to be a prominent figure in Nuspire's educational and thought leadership initiatives, including podcasts, fireside chats and global conferences. He is also co-hosting Nuspire's upcoming LinkedIn Live series, "SOC It to Me," a biweekly show where he decodes the latest cyber threat developments, provides his insights and has a few laughs along the way.

