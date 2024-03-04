Nutella® and Celebrity Chef Alex Guarnaschelli Join Forces to Support Local Fire Departments With "Stacks for Giving Back"

Consumers can nominate their local fire department for a chance to receive a special Nutella Pancake Breakfast Kit to take their next pancake breakfast fundraiser to the next level

PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a brand that has aspired to spread smiles globally for the past 60 years, this pancake season, Nutella® is seeking to shine a light on those who support their local communities through "Stacks for Giving Back," a program to help local firehouses across the country take their iconic pancake breakfast fundraisers to the next level.

Fire departments face many challenges to afford equipment, recruit and retain firefighters, and keep up with high-pressure demands due to increasing call volume, new training requirements, and much more. With their strong ties to the local community and to food culture, firefighters are often bonded through shared meals and a penchant for fundraising with, you guessed it - pancake breakfasts. Nutella hopes to honor and celebrate all that firefighters do by providing them with the materials and tasty products they need to host their next community pancake breakfast fundraiser. Now through March 22, consumers can nominate their local fire departments for a chance to receive a Nutella® Pancake Breakfast Kit that can be used to support their next fundraiser, inclusive of a branded apron, spatula, batter dispenser, jars of Nutella, Krusteaz® pancake mix, and more.

"Nutella is all about bringing people, families and communities together, and we're proud to use our spread for good to support local fire departments who dedicate their lives to keeping communities safe," said Noah Szporn, Senior Vice President of Spreads, Ferrero North America. "We look forward to celebrating pancake season in this important new way and seeing all of the firehouse nominations."

To inspire participation for "Stacks for Giving Back," Nutella has teamed up with celebrity chef, cookbook author and television personality Alex Guarnaschelli to encourage nationwide pancake enthusiasts to support their local firehouse communities and top their fluffy stacks with the beloved hazelnut spread. To spread her love for Nutella and firefighters, Alex developed a special recipe, Soufflé Pancakes with Nutella, for firefighters to create at their next pancake breakfasts and for fans to recreate at home.

"Pancakes are a breakfast staple in my household and as a family, we're always looking for new and tasty ways to up our pancake game, which is why I'm thrilled to be partnering with one of my favorite brands, Nutella, to create a new spin on pancakes and support firefighters across the country," said Alex Guarnaschelli. "Pancakes are better with Nutella and my new Soufflé Pancakes with Nutella recipe takes tastebuds to a whole new level. Folding an egg white into the batter gets these pancakes super fluffy then once they're done, top them with Nutella and fresh raspberries... absolutely delicious!"

To further support firehouses across the country, Nutella has partnered with the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC), a non-profit membership association representing the interests of the volunteer fire, EMS and rescue services, to award $5,000 grants to five deserving volunteer fire departments. Volunteer fire organizations may apply for a $5,000 grant from Nutella at NVFC.org/NutellaStacksForGivingBack now through March 22.

"Volunteer fire departments are the backbone of their communities. It is the NVFC's mission to support our nation's firefighters, and we're thankful to partners like Nutella for helping us honor their service and provide much-needed funding for critical resources, like new gear and equipment, that enable firefighters to respond to emergencies safely and effectively," said NVFC Chair, Steve Hirsch.

To learn more about "Stacks for Giving Back" and to nominate your local firehouse, head to NutellaStacksforGivingBack.com. This pancake season, don't forget to share your love of Nutella on pancakes and spread the love for your local firehouse on X (formerly known as Twitter), Facebook and Instagram by using the hashtag #StacksForGivingBack.

