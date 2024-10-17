Nutella® Biscuits Partners with Betches Media for Interactive Book Club Series

From IRL event to podcasts and more, fans can enjoy Nutella Biscuits as they socialize and unpack some great reads with Betches Co-founders

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutella® #BiscuitsnBesties continues to celebrate book clubs, crafting clubs, and all the social activity gatherings that help make connections with besties - and snacking moments - better. This is because Nutella Biscuits knows that the best moments are even sweeter when you can share a great snack with your friends. To further inspire these get-togethers, Nutella Biscuits has teamed up with Betches Media, the leading platform for women's content and culture, to launch an exclusive book club series that features books as vehicles of connection with the crunchy, golden biscuits front and center to make sure every chapter is as sweet as can be.

Nutella® Biscuits Betches Book Club

Nutella Biscuits' partnership introduces the first-ever Betches Book Club. The club will kick off with a memorable night of lively discussions about the new release, The Midnight Club , between Betches Co-founders, Aleen Dreksler, Sami Sage, and Jordana Abraham, Author Margot Harrison, and attendees on October 28th at Bibliotheque in NYC. All fans are also encouraged to grab their books, biscuits, and besties and follow along as the Betches Co-founders unpack different themes from the popular thriller, Such A Bad Influence by Olivia Muenter on a custom @Betches podcast miniseries, starting November 11th.

"Nutella Biscuits are the perfect snack to share at club gatherings, so we're very excited to be teaming up with Betches for this exclusive book club series to encourage new connections," said Heather Ward, Senior Brand Manager at Ferrero USA. "We look forward to the many club discussions and conversations that will be enjoyed over a shared bag of Nutella Biscuits."

"We're thrilled to be partnering with such an exciting and delicious brand to deliver the first-ever Betches Book Club," said Arisara Srisethnil, VP, of Marketing at Betches. "Betches was founded in friendship and fosters connection and community, so when we created the idea of this book club together to pair with Nutella Biscuits, it felt like the perfect fit.





Follow @Betches on a podcast streaming platform of choice to listen along to the virtual book club. For more information about "Betches Book Club presented by Nutella Biscuits," follow @nutella and @betches on Instagram.

ABOUT NUTELLA®

Nutella was born in 1964. The unique hazelnut spread that millions of people around the world love is made with a meticulous selection of high-quality ingredients and an exacting, artisan-inspired production. Today, the popular hazelnut spread is available in around 160 countries worldwide and has expanded to offer delicious snacks filled with creamy Nutella, including Nutella Biscuits, Nutella B-ready, and Nutella & Go.

ABOUT FERRERO®

Ferrero began in the small town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946. Today, it is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with much-loved treats and snacks including Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac®, and Ferrero Rocher®. More than 47,000 employees are passionate about helping people celebrate life's special moments. The Ferrero Group's family culture, now in its third generation, is based on dedication to quality and excellence, heritage and a commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,400 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies®, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com .

ABOUT BETCHES MEDIA

Betches Media is a digital media empire and an authority on the online cultural narrative offering its dedicated audience a range of cutting-edge content at every touchpoint across web, social, podcasts, and events. Founded in 2011 by lifelong friends Aleen Dreksler (Chief Executive Officer), Sami Sage, and Jordana Abraham during their senior year at Cornell University, Betches is one of the earliest digitally native media and entertainment companies founded and led by women. Betches cultivates a highly engaged online and in-person community, making women feel understood through its unique brand voice and sense of humor. From entertainment and pop culture to news, relationships, shopping, and lifestyle, Betches understands that women contain multitudes. Today, Betches has a reach of 250M+ across all platforms and an engagement rate 15x higher than the industry average. In 2023, Betches Media was acquired by LBG Media, the owner of the leading global media brand LADbible Group.

For more information, visit www.betches.com

Follow Betches on Instagram, TikTok, Threads and X

SOURCE Ferrero North America