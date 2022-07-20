Nutella® Launches Limited-Edition "Breakfast Across America" Jars

"Nutella is all about breakfast and we hope these regional recipes inspire families to create new special breakfast memories this summer," shares Endri Shtylla, Marketing Director, Nutella ® at Ferrero U.S.A. "Whether you want to make a Beignet inspired by New Orleans or Blueberry Pancakes from Portland, "Breakfast Across America" has something for everyone to enjoy."

The 16 locations and breakfasts represented by the jars include:

Kenai Fjords, AK: Lingonberry Muffins + Nutella San Francisco, CA : Sourdough Toast + Nutella Portland, ME : Blueberry Pancakes + Nutella New Orleans, LA : Beignets + Nutella Mackinac Island, MI : Pannakakku Pancakes + Nutella Miami Beach, FL : Breakfast Tostada + Nutella Kauai, HI : Hawaiian Sweet Bread + Nutella Pikes Peak, CO: Breakfast Burrito + Nutella New York City , NY: Bagels + Nutella Napa Valley, CA : Acai Bowl + Nutella Glacier Park, MT : Fry Bread + Nutella Chicago, IL : Breakfast Pizza + Nutella Lake Tahoe, NV : Sheepherder Bread + Nutella Crater Lake, OR : Dutch Baby Pancakes + Nutella Santa Fe, NM : Empanadas + Nutella Niagara Falls, NY : English Muffins + Nutella

To learn more about the "Breakfast Across America" jars and for recipes, visit Nutella.com.

Nutella

Nutella® was born in 1964. The unique hazelnut spread that millions of people around the world love, is made with a meticulous selection of high-quality ingredients and an exacting, artisan-inspired production. Today, the popular hazelnut spread is available in around 160 countries worldwide.

About Ferrero

For over 70 years, Ferrero has created products loved by generations. We've grown from a bakery in Alba, Italy into the third largest confectionery company in the world. Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and continues to spread joy with Ferrero Rocher®, Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac® and Fannie May® chocolates. Ferrero Group expanded its portfolio in 2018 with the addition of Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Baby Ruth®, 100Grand® and other legendary chocolate brands.

We are a family-owned company with 3,000 employees in eight offices and ten plants and warehouses in North America, including a cocoa processing plant in Brantford, Ontario and a planned chocolate processing factory in Bloomington, Illinois. Instilled in every aspect of our business is the entrepreneurial spirit of our founders, and their passion for quality, creativity, and innovation. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and @FerreroNACorp on Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com.

