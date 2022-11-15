Nutella Lovers: Find Out If Your Holiday Baking Recipe Has What It Takes To Be "Nutella® Nonna" Approved

For each recipe submitted, the brand will donate $1 to an organization that strengthens generational bonds and will enter fans for a chance to win a sweet trip to Italy

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ciao Bakers! This holiday season Nutella® is inviting baking enthusiasts to get their signature Nutella recipe "Nutella Nonna Approved" while encouraging families to create special holiday baking memories, together. Those who participate are entered for a chance to win a grand prize trip to Italy and one of 200+ weekly prizes. For every entry through December 11th, Nutella will also donate $1 to Generations United (up to $10,000), a national nonprofit organization that strengthens practices and policies to benefit all generations. And, entering is a piece of cake! Simply share your Nutella holiday recipe on Instagram using #NutellaNonnaContest and tag @Nutella.

To launch the program Nutella has teamed up with Italian baking expert and grandmother and unofficial Nonna to all, Nonna Pia, who is known for her authentic viral Italian cooking videos on social media. Nonna Pia's irresistible charm and baking wisdom will warm your heart and inspire you to make Nutella treats like never before. Nonna Pia will be helping to approve and award the grand prize recipe winner.

"Just like enjoying Nutella, baking is a universal love language that crosses generations—and nobody's better at it than Nonnas," said Noah Szporn, Senior Vice President of Spreads at Ferrero North America. "We're looking forward to seeing all of the delicious recipes from our fans this holiday season but more importantly, we hope they create wonderful memories baking together."

"Strengthening the bonds between generations is what Generations United is all about, and, when families come together to bake with Nutella, they're sure to spread a smile," added Donna Butts, Executive Director of Generations United. "We are proud to partner with the original hazelnut spread this holiday season to encourage baking collaboration among generations."

For additional contest details or to learn more on how to sweeten your holiday season with Nutella, visit NutellaNonna.com. To learn more about the campaign's giving opportunities, and how you can make a difference in helping people of all ages come together with Generations United, visit GU.org.

Does your recipe have what it takes to be Nutella Nonna approved?

TERMS & CONDITIONS:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE DOES NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and D.C. who are 18 years of age or older with a valid Instagram account and email account as of the time of entry. Void where prohibited. Submission must be entrant's original work. Contest/Sweepstakes begins at 12:00:00 AM ET on 11/15/2022 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 12/11/2022. For complete details, including entry, Submission requirements and prizing details/restrictions, see Official Rules available at nutellanonna.com Sponsor: Ferrero U.S.A., Inc., Parsippany, NJ 07054. $1.00 per eligible entry will be donated to Generations United (up to $10,000 maximum).

About Nutella

Nutella® was born in 1964. The unique hazelnut spread that millions of people around the world love, is made with a meticulous selection of high-quality ingredients and an exacting, artisan-inspired production. Today, the popular hazelnut spread is available in around 160 countries worldwide.

About Ferrero

The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with beloved treats including Kinder, Nutella, Ferrero Rocher and Tic Tac. Ferrero Group is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. More than 35,000 "Ferrerians" are committed to helping people celebrate life's special moments with high-quality products. Commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate are at the heart of Ferrero Group's family culture. Our programs and partnerships ensure our work is environmentally sustainable and beneficial to local communities.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 4,400 employees in 12 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com.

About Generations United

Generations United is a national nonprofit organization that strengthens practices and policies to benefit all generations. For more than three decades, Generations United has been the catalyst for stimulating cooperation and collaboration among generations, evoking the vibrancy, energy and sheer productivity that result when people of all ages come together. We believe that we can only be successful in the face of our complex future if generational diversity is regarded as a national asset and fully leveraged.

