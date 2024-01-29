Nutella® Spotlights Self-Described Superfans This World Nutella Day

The fan-created holiday continues the tradition of celebrating fans' favorite hazelnut spread with exclusive Nutella giveaways

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Social media bios may be short, but they're powerful. In honor of World Nutella Day, Nutella® is celebrating the superfans who embrace the world's favorite hazelnut spread as a part of who they are by including the brand in their social media bios.

In 2007, American blogger Sara Rosso decided to create a celebratory day to inspire and unite the global Nutella community to share their passion for the brand on social media. World Nutella Day quickly became a global phenomenon, as fans everywhere shared their love.

In honor of Nutella's 60th anniversary, the brand sought out an estimated 140 superfans across the United States who already have Nutella included in their social media bios and will be gifting them with sweet surprises. Inspired by these fans, this World Nutella Day, the brand is encouraging other enthusiasts to profess their love for the brand by dedicating their bios to Nutella. From January 29 through February 5, consumers who add Nutella to their social media bio, share a screenshot to their Instagram story and tag @Nutella in their post will have a chance to win exclusive Nutella prizes.

"Nutella isn't simply a food brand that our superfans enjoy, it's a part of who they are and what makes our Nutella-loving community so strong," said Noah Szporn, senior vice president of spreads at Ferrero North America. "This World Nutella Day, we are celebrating those who love Nutella so much that it's part of their identity, and inviting anyone who loves Nutella to join in on the fun."

"I'm a huge Nutella fan, so much so that I refer to myself as a 'Nutella enthusiast'.," said Instagram user and Nutella superfan, Mac.Dunlap (followers: 1.7K). "I look forward to using this heavenly spread any chance I get. If there is ever a time to show how much I love this brand, it is definitely World Nutella Day."

For more information on how to enter, visit www.nutellasuperfan.com. Nutella® fans can share their love for Nutella on X (formerly known as Twitter) by tagging @Nutelladay, as well as on their personal Facebook and Instagram pages by using the hashtag #WorldNutellaDay.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE DOES NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and D.C. who are 18 years of age or older with a valid Instagram account and email account as of the time of entry. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes begins at 12:00:00 AM ET on 1/29/2024 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 2/5/2024. Winners selected at random. For complete details, including entry requirements and prizing details/restrictions, see Official Rules available at nutellasuperfan.com Sponsor: Ferrero U.S.A., Inc., Parsippany, NJ 07054.

