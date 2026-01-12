NUTEX HEALTH RE-OPENS BAYOU CITY ER & HOSPITAL IN HOUSTON

HOUSTON, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutex Health Inc. ("Nutex Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NUTX), a physician-led, integrated healthcare delivery system comprised of 27 state-of-the-art micro hospitals and hospital outpatient departments in 12 states and primary care-centric, risk-bearing physician networks, today announced the reopening of Bayou City ER & Hospital, located northeast of Houston at 19211 McKay Dr., Humble, Texas.

The staff of medical experts at Bayou City ER & Hospital are bringing the community 24/7/365 days of concierge-level care. The 40,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility houses 8 Emergency Room beds and 46 inpatient beds. It features a full-service laboratory and advanced imaging technology, including CT, X-ray, and ultrasound, with same-day scheduling and rapid results.

Laura Rodriguez, FACHE, RN, MBA, MHA, CNAA-BC, chief administrative officer and chief nursing officer of Bayou City ER & Hospital, said the opening marks the culmination of an extensive transformation process.

"With opening day finally here, the excitement surrounding Bayou City ER and Hospital is difficult to put into words. Today, the facility stands as a beautiful, state-of-the-art building ready to serve the community. Bayou City ER and Hospital is delighted to open its doors and become a trusted healthcare partner for the community—delivering compassionate care, advanced medical services, and a welcoming environment from day one," stated Rodriguez.

Tom Vo, M.D., MBA, chairman and CEO of Nutex Health, said the reopening of Nutex's largest hospital represents a significant milestone for the company and reinforces its commitment to the Humble and Kingwood areas. He emphasized the growing need for access to high-quality care close to home in Northeast Houston.

"Our vision is to transform healthcare delivery by providing specialized services for patients with unique needs—such as behavioral health, medical detox, and other challenging conditions—which traditional systems struggle to treat efficiently," stated Vo. "By expanding these critical resources, we aim to not only improve individual lives but also strengthen the overall health and resilience of the community."

About Nutex Health Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas and founded in 2011, Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) is a healthcare management and operations company with two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division.

The Hospital Division owns, develops and operates innovative health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments. This division owns and operates 27 facilities in 12 states.

The Population Health Management division owns and operates provider networks such as Independent Physician Associations. Through our Management Services Organization, we provide management, administrative and other support services to our affiliated hospitals and physician groups.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will," "will likely result," "expected to," "will continue," "anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intend," "goal," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy, changes in laws or regulations, including the interim final and final rules implemented under the No Surprises Act, to remediate our material weaknesses in a timely manner, economic conditions, dependence on management, dilution to stockholders, lack of capital, the effects of rapid growth upon the Company and the ability of management to effectively respond to the growth and demand for products and services of the Company, newly developing technologies, the Company's ability to compete, conflicts of interest in related party transactions, regulatory matters, protection of technology, lack of industry standards, the effects of competition and the ability of the Company to obtain future financing. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, under the heading "Risk Factors" in Part II, Item IA thereof, and the risk factors and other cautionary statements contained in our other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

