Nutex Health Hospitals Earn Multiple Community Honors and Awards in Q4

HOUSTON, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutex Health Inc. ("Nutex Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NUTX), a physician-led, integrated healthcare delivery system comprised of 24 state-of-the-art micro-hospitals in 11 states and primary care-centric, risk-bearing physician networks, today announced that its hospitals have won multiple community-driven awards and accolades in the fourth quarter of 2024. These recognitions highlight the staff's ongoing commitment to excellence in healthcare delivery.

Nutex Health hospitals' recognitions are a direct result of the organization's commitment to superior healthcare delivery and its unwavering focus on patient care. With patients always at the forefront, every aspect of the organization and its processes is centered on providing the highest standard of care.

Each award was voted on by their respective communities, demonstrating patient satisfaction and unparalleled service.

Hospital honors and recognitions for the fourth quarter are as follows:

Fort Smith ER & Hospital won Gold in the "Best Place to Work – Less than 100 Employees" category and Silver in the "Best Hospital/Customer Service" category in River Valley Award hosted by River Valley Democrat-Gazette

Oklahoma ER & Hospital was named "Top Workplace 2024" by The Oklahoman for the third consecutive year

for the third consecutive year Covington Trace ER & Hospital won "Service with a Smile" award from St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce and 2 nd Place in the Heroes Who Cook competition in support for Hope House's fight against child abuse

Place in the Heroes Who Cook competition in support for fight against child abuse Covington Trace ER & Hospital's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Matthew Bernard , named a Health Care Hero by CityBusiness

Alexandria Emergency Hospital also earned multiple recognitions at the 2024 Alexandria Community's Choice Awards, including:

Winner of "Best Hospital Emergency Room"

Winner of "Best Boss – Kelvin Spears , M.D."

, M.D." Top Finalist in "Best Hospital Overall Leadership"

Top Finalist in "Best Hospital/Medical Center"

Top Finalist in "Best Place to Work"

Additional noteworthy corporate fourth quarter highlights include Nutex Health Inc.'s recognition on The Silicon Review magazine's "30 Innovative Companies to Watch 2024" list.

About Nutex Health Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas and founded in 2011, Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) is a healthcare management and operations company with two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division.

The Hospital Division owns, develops and operates innovative health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs). This division owns and operates 24 facilities in 11 states.

The Population Health Management division owns and operates provider networks such as Independent Physician Associations (IPAs). Through our Management Services Organization (MSO), we provide management, administrative and other support services to our affiliated hospitals and physician groups.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will", "will likely result," "expected to," "will continue," "anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intend," "goal," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy, changes in laws or regulations, including the interim final and final rules implemented under the No Surprises Act , economic conditions, dependence on management, dilution to stockholders, lack of capital, the effects of rapid growth upon the Company and the ability of management to effectively respond to the growth and demand for products and services of the Company, newly developing technologies, the Company's ability to compete, conflicts of interest in related party transactions, regulatory matters, protection of technology, lack of industry standards, the effects of competition and the ability of the Company to obtain future financing. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and in the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the periods ended March 31, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2024 under the heading "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item IA thereof, and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

