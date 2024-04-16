Nutex Health Hospitals Gain Community Recognition and Take Home Seven Patient Satisfaction Awards in Q1

HOUSTON, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutex Health Inc. ("Nutex Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NUTX), a physician-led, technology-enabled integrated healthcare delivery system comprised of 21 state-of-the-art micro hospitals in 9 states and primary care-centric, risk-bearing physician networks, today announced Nutex hospitals have won seven awards and four recognitions in the first quarter of 2024, reflecting the staff's commitment to excellence.

Nutex Health hospitals have historically served as the safety net for the communities in which we serve. We believe that the main reason our hospitals are recognized for superior healthcare delivery is our organization's primary focus on patient care. Patients always come first, and our entire organization and its processes revolve around delivering the best patient care possible for the communities we serve.

Each award was voted on by their respective communities, demonstrating patient satisfaction and unparalleled service.

Phoenix ER won a spot on the Chandler Chamber of Commerce's "Top 100 Businesses of Chandler, Arizona " in January.

Albuquerque ER & Hospital East was awarded the "2023 Merit Award – Medical" in March from the NAIOP Commercial Real Estate Development Association.

Texarkana Emergency Center & Hospital won "Best Emergency Room/Hospital" in March for the Bowie County Citizens Tribute.

Texarkana Emergency Center & Hospital won "Best Emergency Room/Hospital" in the March issue of ALT Magazine.

Texarkana Emergency Center & Hospital won "Best Emergency Care" in the March issue of Four States Living Magazine.

The Colony ER Hospital was announced "Best Urgent/Emergency Care Finalist" in March for the Star Local Readers' Choice 2023 Best of The Colony.

was announced "Best Urgent/Emergency Care Finalist" in March for the Star Local Readers' Choice 2023 Best of The Colony. Wylie ER won "Best ER" in March for the 2024 Best of Annual Readers' Choice Awards.

Other notable recognitions include:

The Colony ER Hospital's Chief Nursing Officer, Russell Kaiser, was named a "Visionary Leader Finalist in the Richard Harder Visionary Leader Award" for Nursing Management Magazine's February issue.

Albuquerque ER & Hospital's Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Sanjay K. Kholwadwala, was voted "Top Docs of ABQ 2024" in the Emergency Medicine category for Albuquerque Magazine's March edition.

Tulsa ER & Hospital's Facility Administrator, Kim Reid, was featured as a "Woman of Tulsa" in the March issue of She is Tulsa Magazine.

Oklahoma ER & Hospital's RN, Keith Curran, was recognized as a "2024 Healthcare Hero" by the Journal Record in March. This marks the hospital's eighth Healthcare Hero recognition in four years.

"We are extremely proud of the recognition our partner hospitals are receiving. These accolades validate our mission of providing concierge-level care for all our patients," said Tom Vo, M.D., MBA, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nutex Health. "The highly-skilled teams at our facilities are passionate about healthcare and it shows in their exemplary work."

The Nutex management model ensures that our hospitals can thrive in their communities, which is echoed by thousands of positive reviews as well as numerous nominations and awards each year.

About Nutex Health Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas and founded in 2011, Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) is a healthcare management and operations company with two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division.

The Hospital Division owns, develops and operates innovative health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs). This division owns and operates 21 facilities in 9 states.

The Population Health Management division owns and operates provider networks such as Independent Physician Associations (IPAs). Through our Management Services Organization (MSO), we provide management, administrative and other support services to our affiliated hospitals and physician groups. Our cloud-based proprietary technology platform aggregates clinical and claims data across multiple settings, information systems and sources to create a holistic view of patients and providers, allowing us to deliver greater quality care more efficiently.

Forward-Looking Statements

