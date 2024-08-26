NUTEX HEALTH OPENS POST FALLS ER & HOSPITAL, ITS FIRST HOSPITAL IN IDAHO

Nutex Health expands its footprint with Post Falls ER & Hospital on the border of Idaho and Washington, serving patients from both states.

POST FALLS, Idaho, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutex Health Inc. ("Nutex Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NUTX), a physician-led, healthcare delivery system comprised of 22 state-of-the-art micro hospitals in 10 states and primary care-centric, risk-bearing physician networks, today announced the opening of Post Falls ER & Hospital, located at 497 S Beck Road in Post Falls, Idaho.

The staff of medical experts at Post Falls ER & Hospital are bringing the communities in Post Falls and Coeur d'Alene, Idaho and Spokane, Washington 24/7/365 days of concierge-level care. The roughly 25,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility houses 12 ER beds, 5 inpatient beds, 1 procedure room, in-house laboratory services, an in-house pharmacy, and an imaging suite, including MRI, CT scan, X-ray, and Ultrasound.

"We are excited to bring this innovative Hospital and Emergency care model to our community. We believe the concierge model with minimal wait times will resonate well with our future patients and families," said Robert Seeley, M.D., Co-Chief Medical Officer at Post Falls ER & Hospital.

"We have assembled an amazing team of caregivers who are thrilled about our new hospital and eager to provide the highest quality of care possible," said McLane Simpson, M.D., Co-Chief Medical Officer at Post Falls ER & Hospital.

In comparison to the traditional hospital systems, patients will be met with the convenience of emergency care in the comfort of a relaxing environment, a short wait time, and ample one-on-one time with a board-certified physician and emergency trained staff. If indications are needed for additional treatments beyond the ER, Post Falls ER & Hospital is equipped with comfortable and state-of-the-art medical beds for longer inpatient stays.

Following the opening of Green Bay ER & Hospital, this is the Company's second new hospital opening of 2024.

"We are honored to have the opportunity to bring our brand of medicine to serve the great citizens of Post Falls, Coeur d'Alene, Spokane and beyond," said Tom Vo, M.D., MBA, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nutex Health.

About Nutex Health Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas and founded in 2011, Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) is a healthcare management and operations company with two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division.

The Hospital Division owns, develops and operates innovative health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs). This division owns and operates 22 facilities in 10 states.

The Population Health Management division owns and operates provider networks such as Independent Physician Associations (IPAs). Through our Management Services Organization (MSO), we provide management, administrative and other support services to our affiliated hospitals and physician groups. Our cloud-based proprietary technology platform aggregates clinical and claims data across multiple settings, information systems and sources to create a holistic view of patients and providers, allowing us to deliver greater quality care more efficiently.

