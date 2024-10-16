Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union Launches Alkami as Digital Banking Partner for Retail Banking Capabilities

The Connecticut-based credit union will deliver Alkami's personalized product and service suite to its membership

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the U.S., announced today Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union has launched the latest version of its digital banking services with the Alkami Digital Banking Platform. The credit union's members now have access to a wide range of online and mobile banking services, ranging from account aggregation, and financial wellness education and services. The credit union's launch of the Alkami Platform reaffirms its enduring commitment to exceptional member service, a legacy cultivated over nearly a century and across Connecticut communities.

The Alkami Digital Banking Platform delivers intuitive, self-service tools and is powered by a dataset that rivals the largest megabanks. Through the Platform, Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union can offer advanced account management features such as instant loan payments, powerful account monitoring and payment options. The credit union will also have access to enhanced data and analytics that inform business decisions about future products and services. The enhanced metrics allow the credit union to understand member behavior and provide key insights for new avenues to improve the personalized member experience. Beyond the internal capabilities, Alkami's Platform seamlessly integrates with additional fintech companies across the partner ecosystem, ensuring Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union can collaborate with other leading providers in the market.

"After nearly two years of planning and a thorough review of best-in-class providers, we applied a rigorous scoring methodology to select a solution that aligns strategically with our vision. Our new mobile banking Platform represents a significant step forward in advancing our digital-first commitment to our members. It enhances our ability to continuously explore innovative, forward-thinking solutions to meet the evolving financial needs of both our members and their families," said Greg Angelillo, chief experience officer at Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union.

"Digital banking solutions remain one of the true differentiators for account holders across the country as they assess what financial institutions to trust with their finances. We are proud to provide the critical digital capabilities that help advance financial institutions forward in their digital banking journey," said Jeff Chen, chief of staff, Product at Alkami. "Partnering with institutions like Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union showcases how we can collaborate to deliver a seamless and exceptional digital banking experience to their members."

Alkami has been certified by J.D. Power for providing "An Outstanding Mobile Banking Platform Experience."1

About Alkami

Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly, and build thriving digital communities. Alkami helps clients transform through retail and commercial banking, digital account opening, and data and marketing solutions. To learn more, visit www.alkami.com .

1J.D. Power 2024 Mobile App Platform Certification ProgramSM recognition is based on successful completion of an audit and exceeding a customer experience benchmark through a survey of recent servicing interactions. For more information, visit www.jdpower.com/business/awards.

