Nutraceutical Brand Greenfilled Upgrades to More Sustainable Packaging

The Health and Wellness Brand's Commitment to an Earth-Friendly Business Model Has Never Been Stronger

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenfilled is a leading company in the Healthy Aging nutraceutical category. The Spanish-based brand has developed a range of supplements that help with energy, memory, and performance. Every Greenfilled formula includes the brand's signature ingredient TetraSOD®, a concentrated form of the essential enzyme superoxide dismutase, which combats oxidative stress and which Greenfilled sources from one of the Earth's most abundant resources: phytoplankton.

Greenfilled has always taken great care to balance its commitment to human health with sustainable business practices. This is the inspiration behind the brand's motto "Greenfilled is good for you and good for the Planet." In pursuit of this, the company has recently announced that it is upgrading from its previous packaging (which came in boxes with each dose compartmentalized individually in blister packs) to a more sustainable bottled format. This leads to less plastic being used with each product and lowers the overall carbon footprint of the organization.

"We're proud to continue working toward our goal of mutually benefiting people and the planet," explains Greenfilled COO Enrique Castaño. "With our new packaging, we're taking one more step toward a sustainable and healthy future."

Along with its eco-friendly new form of packaging, Greenfilled already grows its phytoplankton on a land-based sustainable farm rather than extracting it directly from the ocean. This avoids disrupting marine life, which is highly dependent on this source of food within the ocean ecosystem.

From its healthy aging and lifestyle products to its earth-friendly business model, Greenfield continues to seek out ways to blaze the trail toward long-term health without harming the environment in the process. It is a balanced business model that is difficult to find in the modern corporate landscape, where everything tends to focus on a single customer benefit, often to the exclusion of everything else. Greenfilled is demonstrating that it is possible to balance human and environmental benefits, especially if a brand remains committed to and working toward its values over time.

About Greenfilled

Greenfilled is a health and wellness brand founded by the Spain-based Marine Biotech Company Fitoplancton Marino. The parent company's mission is to research, develop, and supply microalgae-based products that improve health and quality of life. Greenfilled is a manifestation of this mission, with the brand's supplements utilizing sustainably farmed, high-quality phytoplankton that delivers robust levels of the antioxidant enzyme superoxide dismutase (SOD) through its flagship ingredient TetraSOD®. Greenfilled products help with many health concerns, including rest, recovery, energy levels, and cognitive clarity. Learn more at greenfilled.com .

