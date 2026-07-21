NUTRAFOL UNVEILS THE NEXT GENERATION OF ITS BOOSTER NUTRACEUTICALS

The evolved system expands the frontiers of personalized hair health – introducing new biological pathways, next-generation ingredients, and advanced delivery technologies that redefine what targeted hair wellness support can do

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrafol, the #1 dermatologist-recommended hair growth supplement brand*, today announced the launch of its next-generation Booster Nutraceuticals system – a meaningful expansion in the types of support Nutrafol can offer, made possible by advances in ingredient science, delivery technology, and clinical research. Designed to complement Nutrafol's award-winning Hair Growth Nutraceuticals, the evolved system goes beyond targeted support for familiar root causes of hair thinning – addressing new biological pathways not previously targeted by incorporating cutting-edge. standardized ingredients, and utilizing novel delivery mechanisms to deliver more personalized support.

Nutrafol Booster Nutraceuticals Portfolio

Nutrafol's approach has always been rooted in the understanding that hair health needs are not static – and neither is the science. As life stages and lifestyles shift over time, so can the drivers of hair thinning and the support needed to promote healthy hair growth. The new Booster formulations reflect that evolution — translating the most cutting-edge research to areas including stress resilience, the gut microbiome, cellular metabolism, menopause support, and antioxidant defense to help provide more targeted, precise support throughout a person's hair health journey.

"Personalization has been at the heart of Nutrafol's approach since day one — but what's most significant about this new generation of Boosters is that we're not simply refining what we've always done," said Kim Biedermann, PhD, Chief R&D Officer at Nutrafol. "We're working with biological pathways and new delivery technologies that genuinely expand what's possible in hair health support. Across the portfolio, these aren't incremental improvements. They're new tools, built on new science, that allow consumers to personalize their routines with a deeper level of precision."

The new portfolio includes seven physician-formulated nutraceuticals designed to pair with Nutrafol Hair Growth Nutraceuticals, including Nutrafol Women, Women's Vegan, Men, Men 50+, and Women's Balance for women through menopause. With expanded gender-neutral formulations and additional options to address bio-specific hormones, the evolved Booster Nutraceuticals portfolio enables more consumers to personalize their hair wellness routines based on their individual needs. All formulas are 100% drug-free and NSF Certified for Sport®, a designation earned through one of the supplement industry's most rigorous certification programs, reinforcing Nutrafol's commitment to quality, safety, and independent third-party testing.

Resilience Stress Nutraceutical: Encourages stress resilience by supporting the body's stress response system – going beyond cortisol reduction to promote relaxation.

Encourages stress resilience by supporting the body's stress response system – going beyond cortisol reduction to promote relaxation. Synbiosis Microbiome Nutraceutical: A comprehensive synbiotic combining pre-, pro-, and postbiotics to promote microbiome diversity, support nutrient absorption, and support immune function — going beyond what a traditional probiotic can address alone.

A comprehensive synbiotic combining pre-, pro-, and postbiotics to promote microbiome diversity, support nutrient absorption, and support immune function — going beyond what a traditional probiotic can address alone. Equilibrium Menopausal Hormone Nutraceutical: Opens a new frontier in menopausal hair health by targeting the estrobolome – the gut microbes responsible for estrogen metabolism – to promote hormonal equilibrium and estrogen recycling through a biological pathway most products in this space have not previously reached.

Opens a new frontier in menopausal hair health by targeting the estrobolome – the gut microbes responsible for estrogen metabolism – to promote hormonal equilibrium and estrogen recycling through a biological pathway most products in this space have not previously reached. Shield Antioxidant Support Nutraceutical: Designed to shield against free radicals and support healthy liver detoxification and metabolic processes.

Designed to shield against free radicals and support healthy liver detoxification and metabolic processes. Longevity Cellular Metabolism Nutraceutical: Formulated to support healthy cellular aging and a foundation for longevity by energizing cellular metabolism and addressing oxidative stress at the cellular level, utilizing a form of NAD+ precursor Nicotinamide Riboside Chloride is a highly bioavailable precursor to NAD+.

Formulated to support healthy cellular aging and a foundation for longevity by energizing cellular metabolism and addressing oxidative stress at the cellular level, utilizing a form of NAD+ precursor Nicotinamide Riboside Chloride is a highly bioavailable precursor to NAD+. Strength Collagen Nutraceutical: Leverages bioavailable collagen peptides with cofactors to reduce collagen degradation, promote collagen production, and support collagen absorption for 360 degree support – while hydrating the scalp and strengthening hair.

Leverages bioavailable collagen peptides with cofactors to reduce collagen degradation, promote collagen production, and support collagen absorption for 360 degree support – while hydrating the scalp and strengthening hair. Defense DHT Support Nutraceutical: Physician-formulated with standardized ingredients to help lower the conversion of testosterone to DHT and defend the hair follicle – utilizing novel ingredient technologies including sunflower phytosterols and beta-glucan – to address hormonal balance through a multi-pathway approach.

"Hair thinning is complex, and in my clinical practice, I see that the underlying drivers can vary significantly from person to person and even change over time," said Dr. Heather Woolery-Lloyd, MD, FAAD, board-certified dermatologist and Chief Medical Advisor at Nutrafol. "What's exciting about this next generation of Boosters is that they're built on cutting-edge science that's expanding our understanding of the biological pathways involved in hair health. By targeting areas like cellular metabolism, the gut microbiome, and menopause biology, these formulations give people more personalized ways to support their hair as their needs evolve."

Consumers can discover their personalized Booster recommendation through Nutrafol's Hair Wellness Quiz, available at Nutrafol.com and Nutrafol.com/Men. The free quiz evaluates factors including lifestyle, life stage, and primary hair concerns to identify key root causes of thinning and recommend the most appropriate Hair Growth Nutraceutical, along with targeted Booster Nutraceuticals where needed.

Nutrafol subscribers also receive ongoing support throughout their hair health journey through the myNutrafol app, wellness consultations with licensed naturopathic doctors, a complimentary Headspace membership for whole-body wellness, and the Real Growth Guarantee – a six-month money-back guarantee that reflects Nutrafol's confidence in delivering results. This comprehensive ecosystem underscores Nutrafol's position as the trusted category leader in hair wellness, recognized by U.S. News & World Report for three consecutive years as the #1 in "Best Vitamins for Hair Growth."

Booster Nutraceuticals are available on Nutrafol.com beginning July 21, 2026, as well as select products through Nutrafol's network of healthcare and salon professionals.~

**According to IQVIA ProVoice survey for 12 months ending March 31, 2026.

**These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About Nutrafol.

Nutrafol is the #1 dermatologist recommended hair growth supplement brand, known for its whole-body, evidence-based approach to hair health. Nutrafol's physician-formulated, 100% drug-free supplements are tailored to support hair thinning through different life stages and lifestyles, targeting underlying causes of hair thinning: stress, hormones, lifestyle, metabolism, nutrition, and aging. As the first and only hair growth supplement brand to earn NSF Certified for Sport® – the preeminent, independent third-party certification program - it continues to meet the highest standards in quality and safety, using high-quality ingredients backed by published research. Nutrafol prioritizes clinical rigor, with clinical studies conducted on different populations to support the efficacy of its final formulations and over 20 published studies on hair wellness. Today, Nutrafol has been adopted by 7,500 healthcare providers nationwide, is trusted by over 1.5 million customers, and has earned numerous prestigious accolades. For more information, visit www.nutrafol.com.

Media Contact:

Studio Wellness

[email protected]

SOURCE NUTRAFOL