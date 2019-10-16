Nutreco Extends Engagement with Unisys to Transform End User Services with New Enterprise Service Management Solution

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands and BLUE BELL, Pa., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that Nutreco, a global leader in animal nutrition and aqua feed, has extended its engagement with Unisys, expanding its partnership from managed end-user, IT service management (ITSM) and data center support to further include a secure, highly-automated enterprise service management platform.

Under the terms of the agreement, signed in Q3 2018, the solution leverages Unisys' InteliServe™ and ServiceNow® technology, to enable an omnichannel approach to service desk support for an improved end user experience. In addition, the platform is leveraged to deliver a range of enterprise services, with Nutreco looking to provide services for human resources, facilities, customer service management and project management.

"Nutreco requires consistent IT support services worldwide so our employees can stay productive in taking our new products to market, providing best-in-class service to our customers and growing our business," said Henry Van de Ven, Global CIO, Nutreco. "This expansion is a testament to Unisys' ability to support our evolution as a company. The new platform automates a wide range of IT services and helps us manage new enterprise services to provide a better user experience for our employees at a lower overall cost to the business."

Through its partnership with Nutreco, Unisys provides on-site and service desk support for around 12,000 Nutreco employees in 14 languages and more than 180 locations across 37 countries.

Nutreco will integrate InteliServe to provide its end users with a secure, simplified, personalized and flexible means for accessing support services from any device, at any time and across all channels – including phone, email, web, chat and service portal. As a result, end users will be able to communicate with live and virtual Unisys agents to report issues and make service requests.

"With our deep understanding of Nutreco's business, we are able to develop a customized technology and services roadmap to deliver optimal support to the company," said Bill Brown, vice president and general manager, Unisys EMEA. "This helps the organization achieve its objectives of increased automation to deliver services that provide more choice to end users. The resulting outcome is that we have a more cost-effective service delivery model for Nutreco and a team satisfied with the technology it uses – and who are more productive as a result."

InteliServe is a key offering in Unisys' suite of Digital Workplace Services. Launched in 2018, InteliServe leverages best-in-class technologies including advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning to create an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace.

For more information on Unisys' partnership with Nutreco, please click here.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its clients across the Government, Financial Services and Commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

Follow Unisys on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Nutreco

Nutreco is a global leader in animal nutrition and aqua feed. Nutreco's advanced feed solutions are at the origin of food for millions of consumers worldwide. Innovation, sustainability and quality are guiding principles, embedded in the Nutreco culture from research and raw material procurement to products, models and services for livestock farming and aquaculture. Nutreco employs over 12,000 people in 37 countries with net sales of €6.4 billion in 2018. Its two global company brands Skretting (aqua feed) and Trouw Nutrition (animal nutrition) have sales in over 90 countries. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of SHV Holdings N.V., a family-owned multinational with net sales of €20 billion in 2018.

RELEASE NO.: 1016/9718

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.

UIS-C

SOURCE Unisys Corporation

Related Links

http://www.unisys.com

