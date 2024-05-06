Nutri-Grain® Combats Hangry Moments with New Nutri-Grain® Power-Fulls Protein Bites and Offers $20,000 in Search of a “Head of Hanger Management”

Calling all mood managers, snack stashers and hanger-hampering experts! You could have the hanger squashing skills to be Nutri-Grain's first-ever Head of Hanger Management

CHICAGO, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nothing is more predictably unpredictable than hangry moments throughout the day. With over 1.2 billion views on TikTok1, #hangry is a universal experience we all face, whether it's your kids, your partner, or even yourself. Thankfully, hanger doesn't stand a chance against new Nutri-Grain® Power-Fulls soft baked oat bites – now available in Strawberry and Chocolate Chip flavors.

With a good source of protein and 8 grams of whole grains in every serving, this new Nutri-Grain lineup is the perfect on-the-go, low-mess snacking solution that can power up the whole family and stop hanger before it starts. To celebrate the launch of its most hanger-hampering snack yet, Nutri-Grain is conducting a nationwide promotional contest in search of a "Head of Hanger Management" — an individual who excels at preventing hangriness before it happens — just like new Nutri-Grain Power-Fulls.

After all, Nutri-Grain knows that successfully managing hangry outbursts in your household can feel like a full-time job — that's why you deserve to get paid for it. One qualified candidate will be selected and receive $20,000 as a part of the prestigious title, plus a year's supply of Nutri-Grain Power-Fulls to be prepared for hangry moments all year long.

The title certainly has its perks, but it takes the right qualifications to take on the responsibility of sharing hanger-preventing expertise with the masses. To spread their knowledge, the winning candidate will collaborate with Nutri-Grain to produce social content highlighting their best hanger management tips and tricks and help brainstorm Nutri-Grain product innovation ideas that further combat hangriness.

"Nutri-Grain has been families' go-to breakfast bar for over 30 years. Now with Nutri-Grain Power-Fulls, we're providing a simple protein-backed solution to prevent hangriness before it strikes, no matter the time or place," said Eileen Flaherty, Brand Marketing Director at Kellanova. "We want to reward our first-ever Head of Hanger Management for their prowess and share their hanger prevention tips and tricks with the masses."

Think you have what it takes? From May 6 to June 14, visit NutriGrainHangerManagement.com and complete an entry form demonstrating your personality and creative solutions for tiding over hangry friends or family members. The first-ever Head of Hanger Management will be selected by July 1, 2024, but there's no need to wait – new Nutri-Grain Power-Fulls soft baked oat bites are available at retailers nationwide now, so you can seamlessly manage hanger in your own household with or without the title.

To keep up with all things Nutri-Grain and the Head of Hanger Management contest, follow @nutrigrain on your favorite social media platform.

Abbreviated Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Contest submission begins 5/6/24 at 12:00:01 AM (ET) and ends 6/14/24 at 11:59:59 PM (ET). Open to legal residents of 50 U.S./D.C., 18+. See complete Official Rules at NutriGrainHangerManagement.com for how to enter, additional eligibility restrictions, prize description/ARV and complete details. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Kellanova, One Kellogg Square, South Tower, Battle Creek, MI 49016.

1 According to total TikTok views data from Tubular, for 25k+ posts published in the last 3 years with "#hangry"

