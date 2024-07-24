nutribullet® Brings Insulation and Portability to Blending with the Launch of the nutribullet Flip™

nutribullet® advances the category with a blender and insulated tumbler in one that keeps blends cold for up to 24 hours.

LOS ANGELES, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, nutribullet®, the #1 personal blending brand in the world*, announces the launch of the nutribullet Flip™. This innovative new entry into the portable blending category combines a blender and an insulated tumbler and features a powerful rechargeable battery for fresher, smoother blends on the go.

nutribullet Flip™ collection

Both durable and compact, the nutribullet Flip™ portable blender's insulated tumbler rivals the top insulated water bottles on the market and has proven to keep blends cold for up to 24 hours. It features a high-torque motor with 50% more battery than most standard portable blenders** and a flip-top lid for smooth pouring and drinking, making it ideal to take to work, the gym, on outdoor adventures, and beyond.

"We're incredibly excited to bring insulation to the portable blending category with the launch of the nutribullet Flip. The popularity of both insulated travel tumblers and portable blenders has accelerated over the past few years, reflecting a growing demand for products that support consumers' active, dynamic lifestyles. Our research confirmed that people frequently consume blended beverages on the go, and nutribullet saw a unique opportunity to combine the convenience of portable blending with the benefits of insulation into one streamlined solution," said Jodi Allen, President at Capital Brands.

The nutribullet Flip™ features:

A 20oz insulated stainless steel cup that keeps ingredients and blends cold for up to 24 hours.

A powerful 11.1V high-torque motor with 50% more battery power than most standard portable blenders, capable of blending ice, most frozen fruits, and many fresh ingredients.

A USB-C-charged 3-cell lithium-ion battery that holds 14+ 30-second blending cycles per full charge.

A stainless steel blade integrated into the lid for safe, powerful on-the-go blending.

A one-button interface for blending and pulsing that gives you full control over ingredients.

A flip-top lid that lets you drink your blends on the go, no disassembly required. It also comes with a separate travel lid.

Self-cleaning: simply add water and dish soap to the cup, and blend for one cycle.

To celebrate the launch of the nutribullet Flip™, nutribullet® is hosting an immersive experiential pop-up at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, California on August 9th to introduce consumers to the newest member of the nutribullet® family.

The nutribullet Flip™ with the insulated tumbler is available for purchase in black, white, and stainless steel for $99.99 at nutribullet.com and Amazon . For more information, please visit nutribullet.com and follow @nutribullet on Instagram and TikTok.

About nutribullet®

We believe that good nutrition has the power to transform lives and that everyone deserves the best. Our goal is to make nutrition simple, easy, and impactful. Since 2003, our company has been on a mission to inspire and enable transformational nutrition for people all around the world. We do this by designing and delivering an ecosystem of products and services that strive to integrate better nutrition into everyday life; in under 60 seconds, our personal blenders transform cold and room-temperature ingredients into simple and nutritious blends. With over 80 million happy customers worldwide, the #1 personal blending brand in the world*. Our family of products is available directly from nutribullet.com and Amazon, at most major North American retailers, and in numerous countries across the globe.

*Independent Research Institute, Sales Leader Full Year 2023

**Compared to a 2-cell 7.4V portable blender

Media Contact:

M Booth

[email protected]

SOURCE nutribullet®