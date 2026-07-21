nutribullet® Crowns Protein Caramel Horchata Ice Cream as its First Flavor of the Year

Born from the global "Scoops Around the World" campaign, Spain's warm, cinnamony, and protein-packed creation takes the ultimate dessert title.

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a whirlwind global culinary journey, nutribullet®, a leader in personal blending and innovative kitchen appliances, today announced that Protein Caramel Horchata Ice Cream has officially been crowned its first Flavor of the Year.

Protein Caramel Horchata Ice Cream

The winning creation was born from nutribullet's "Scoops Around the World" campaign, a dessert celebration of cultural flavors, traditions, and stories. The series featured an exciting lineup of international creators sharing recipes from the U.S., Italy, the U.K., Mexico, and the Philippines, alongside globally inspired ice cream creations representing Spain, Canada, Poland, Thailand, and Australia/New Zealand. Together, these recipes showcased how food can connect people and communities while taking audiences on a sweet adventure across the globe.

After showcasing these diverse flavor stories, nutribullet invited ice cream enthusiasts to vote on their favorite recipe from the collection. Dessert lovers made their choice clear, crowning the Protein Caramel Horchata Ice Cream as the official Flavor of the Year.

This winning recipe is a modern, dairy-free spin on Spain's beloved traditional drink. By blending warm cinnamon, sweet dates, and creamy caramel notes, this unique, satisfying, and indulgent frozen treat is entirely free of refined sugar. With a sneaky boost of protein blended right in, it is incredibly easy to whip up and enjoy at home whenever a sweet craving strikes.

"The "Scoops Around the World" campaign proved that the love for frozen treats is a universal language," said Mallory Jurich, VP of Marketing at Capital Brands. "With the nutribullet Chill, we wanted to show how effortless it is to bring complex, worldly flavors into any kitchen. Spain's Protein Caramel Horchata Ice Cream completely captured the hearts and taste buds of our community because it delivers everything modern food lovers want: nostalgic flavor, cultural storytelling, and better-for-you ingredients without sacrificing an ounce of creamy richness."

From the Test Kitchen to Your Countertop with the nutribullet Chill™

Creating the winning recipe at home is made easy thanks to the nutribullet Chill™, the brand's first dedicated frozen dessert appliance. Representing a major step into a new category for the blending leader, the sleek and compact countertop machine is engineered to transform everyday ingredients into silky, scoopable treats with ease and speed.

At the heart of the nutribullet Chill™ is its proprietary 360DoubleCream™ Blade Technology, which uses a double-sided blade and dual direction rotation to churn ingredients into perfectly smooth textures. Five intuitive, one touch preset programs make it easy to customize and whip up Gelato, Ice Cream, Sorbet, Frozen Yogurt, and Smoothie Bowls. From classic cream and sugar bases to nutrient dense, high protein mixtures, the compact appliance effortlessly handles it all, featuring an insulated double walled freeze bowl to keep creations cold and dishwasher-safe parts for quick cleanup.

The official, step by step Protein Caramel Horchata Ice Cream recipe is now available for anyone looking to recreate the winning scoop. To get the recipe, explore the full "Scoops Around the World" collection, or learn more about the nutribullet Chill™ Ice Cream Maker, visit nutribullet.com.

About nutribullet®

We believe that good nutrition has the power to transform lives and that everyone deserves the best. Our goal is to make nutrition simple, easy, and impactful. Since 2003, our company has been on a mission to inspire and enable transformational nutrition for people all around the world. We do this by designing and delivering an ecosystem of products and services that strive to integrate better nutrition into everyday life; in under 60 seconds, our personal blenders transform cold and room-temperature ingredients into simple and nutritious blends. With over 80 million happy customers worldwide, nutribullet® is the #1 personal blending brand in the world*. Our family of products is available directly from nutribullet.com and Amazon, at most major North American retailers, and in numerous countries across the globe.

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SOURCE nutribullet®