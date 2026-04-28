nutribullet® Launches the nutribullet Chill™ Ice Cream Maker, Bringing Powerful Performance and Creamy Perfection to Your Kitchen

Experience the ultimate in frozen treats with 360DoubleCream™ Blade Technology and five versatile preset programs, for creamy results at home.

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- nutribullet®, the #1 personal blending brand in the world,* today announced the launch of its all-new nutribullet Chill™ Ice Cream Maker, marking the brand's first foray into the frozen dessert category. This sleek, modern, countertop-friendly design transforms everyday ingredients into silky, scoopable desserts, delivering a faster, creamier experience than other ice cream makers.**

Introducing the nutribullet Chill™ Ice Cream Maker, the brand’s first frozen dessert appliance that transforms everyday ingredients into silky, scoopable treats. (PRNewsfoto/nutribullet®) The nutribullet Chill™ Ice Cream Maker creates everyday desserts, blending silky ice cream, gelato, sorbet, frozen yogurt, and smoothie bowls with ease, speed, and countertop-ready style. (PRNewsfoto/nutribullet®) The nutribullet Chill™ is a countertop ice cream maker designed to deliver creamier results, faster than other ice cream makers. Speed Speed

The nutribullet Chill™ channels the brand's signature power and efficiency into the world of frozen treats through its 360DoubleCream™ Blade Technology. By utilizing a double-sided blade and dual-direction rotation, the machine effortlessly churns frozen bases — from traditional cream and sugar to high-protein smoothies — into rich, creamy, ready-to-enjoy desserts at home.

With five intuitive preset programs, users can effortlessly create a variety of frozen desserts, including ice cream, gelato, frozen yogurt, smoothie bowls, and sorbets, bridging the gap between high-end performance and everyday countertop convenience.

"We've spent over two decades helping people blend their way to better health, and we're thrilled to bring the same easy-to-use, high-performance design and engineering to dessert," said Ting Ting Cheng, Senior VP of Product Marketing at Capital Brands. "The nutribullet Chill™ is our first dedicated ice cream appliance, letting you create perfectly creamy, customized treats right on your kitchen counter. This launch isn't just a step into a new category; it's our way of saying that enjoying a delicious, homemade frozen treat should be just as simple and attainable as making your morning smoothie."

Key features of the new nutribullet Chill™ Ice Cream Maker include:

360DoubleCream™ Blade Technology: Double-sided, dual-direction rotation for creamier results, faster than competitors.**

Double-sided, dual-direction rotation for creamier results, faster than competitors.** Five Preset Programs: Settings for ice cream, gelato, frozen yogurt, smoothie bowl, and sorbet create delicious treats at the touch of a button.

Settings for ice cream, gelato, frozen yogurt, smoothie bowl, and sorbet create delicious treats at the touch of a button. Superior Cleanability: All removable parts including the pint cups, lids, blade block, and blade shaft are top-rack dishwasher-safe. Components are easy to remove and clean: no hidden parts, no hidden buildup.

All removable parts including the pint cups, lids, blade block, and blade shaft are top-rack dishwasher-safe. Components are easy to remove and clean: no hidden parts, no hidden buildup. Simple 24-Hour Process: Prep and freeze ingredients for 24 hours, then let the 360DoubleCream™ technology transform them into creamy perfection.

Prep and freeze ingredients for 24 hours, then let the 360DoubleCream™ technology transform them into creamy perfection. One-Cup Convenience : Seamlessly blend, freeze, and churn in the same pint cup.

: Seamlessly blend, freeze, and churn in the same pint cup. Intuitive LED Display: Easily select your frozen dessert program on the illuminated interface and track the churning process with the progress ring.

Easily select your frozen dessert program on the illuminated interface and track the churning process with the progress ring. Countertop-Friendly Design: Make full pints of ice cream from a machine that's 47% smaller than other ice cream makers**.

The nutribullet Chill™ comes in five dreamy colors: Cotton Candy Pink, Mint Chip Green, Latte Beige, Black, and White. It's available now for $199.99 on nutribullet.com, Amazon, and at select retailers.

For more information, visit nutribullet.com and follow @nutribullet on Instagram and TikTok.

About nutribullet®

We believe that good nutrition has the power to transform lives and that everyone deserves the best. Our goal is to make nutrition simple, easy, and impactful. Since 2003, our company has been on a mission to inspire and enable transformational nutrition for people all around the world. We do this by designing and delivering an ecosystem of products and services that strive to integrate better nutrition into everyday life; in under 60 seconds, our personal blenders transform cold and room-temperature ingredients into simple and nutritious blends. With over 80 million happy customers worldwide, nutribullet® is the #1 personal blending brand in the world*. Our family of products is available directly from nutribullet.com and Amazon, at most major North American retailers, and in numerous countries across the globe.

Media Contact:

M Booth

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*Independent Research Institute, Sales Leader Full Year 2023.

**Based on testing vs a comparable class of ice cream makers.

Correction: The link on the text "nutribullet Chill™ Ice Cream Maker" in the first paragraph and on "nutribullet.com" in the paragraph below the bulleted section have been updated.

SOURCE nutribullet®