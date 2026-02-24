nutribullet® Sets a New Standard for Smoothness in Full-Sized Blending with the nutribullet Power Core™

Featuring a 1400 watt peak-power motor, stainless steel blade, and XL pitcher, the nutribullet Power Core™ Blender delivers the smoothest results, best in its class1 for big batches and busy kitchens.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- nutribullet®, the creators of personal blending and nutrient extraction, today announced the launch of the nutribullet Power Core™ Blender . This extra-large, high-volume powerhouse pulverizes ingredients for incredibly smooth results, yielding nutrient-rich blends in large quantities for meal prepping, family-sized batches, and entertaining.

Introducing the nutribullet Power Core™ Blender, a high-capacity powerhouse that delivers professional-grade blending without compromise. The nutribullet Power Core™ Blender transforms everyday blending, pairing unmatched power, superior smoothness, and family-friendly capacity in a single compact design.

The nutribullet Power Core™ redefines the traditional blending category, raising the bar for innovation with the smoothest results, best in its class, powered by its ability to pulverize large volumes of dense ingredients like fibrous greens, hard seeds, nuts, and ice resulting in maximum nutrient extraction. Bridging the gap between professional-grade results and everyday convenience, this sleek kitchen addition is engineered to produce silky-smooth textures for blends up to 72oz in seconds, rivaling the performance of top-ranked full-sized blenders at a fraction of the price.

"Years ago, nutribullet® pioneered a new industry standard with the introduction of the personal blender and nutrient extraction," said Ting Ting Cheng, Senior VP of Product Marketing at Capital Brands. "The new Power Core™ Blender brings our signature extraction capabilities to high-capacity blending at an amazing value. It's a true kitchen essential for families and busy cooks that makes preparing big batches simple, effortless, and fast."

Key features of the new nutribullet Power Core™ Blender include:

6-Point Stainless Blade : Engineered to pulverize seeds, stems, and fibrous greens to support maximum ingredient breakdown and enhanced nutrient extraction.

: Engineered to pulverize seeds, stems, and fibrous greens to support maximum ingredient breakdown and enhanced nutrient extraction. 1400W Peak Power : Operating at up to 20,000 RPMs, the powerful motor provides rapid, precision-driven blending for smooth results.

: Operating at up to 20,000 RPMs, the powerful motor provides rapid, precision-driven blending for smooth results. XL Capacity: Accommodates up to 9 cups with a 72oz dishwasher-safe pitcher, making it the perfect companion for meal prepping or fueling the whole family.

Accommodates up to 9 cups with a 72oz dishwasher-safe pitcher, making it the perfect companion for meal prepping or fueling the whole family. Simple, Versatile Controls: Masters any recipe with three speeds, a pulse function, and an automatic smoothie setting that yields delectably creamy results at the touch of a button.

Masters any recipe with three speeds, a pulse function, and an automatic smoothie setting that yields delectably creamy results at the touch of a button. Effortless Cleanup: Cleans up easily with a dishwasher-safe pitcher, lid, and lid cap. The motor base can be quickly wiped clean, keeping your counter spotless.

The nutribullet Power Core™ Blender debuts in a sophisticated Matte Black finish, priced at $99.99. It is now available for purchase online at nutribullet.com and Amazon .

This launch follows a year of significant innovation for the brand, including the recent release of the nutribullet Flex™ Portable Blender , which redefined on-the-go nutrition with its unique twist-off motor base. Whether at home or on the move, nutribullet® continues to make healthy living more attainable through thoughtful design and optimal performance.

For more information, please visit nutribullet.com and follow @nutribullet on Instagram and TikTok .

About nutribullet®

We believe that good nutrition has the power to transform lives and that everyone deserves the best. Our goal is to make nutrition simple, easy, and impactful. Since 2003, our company has been on a mission to inspire and enable transformational nutrition for people all around the world. We do this by designing and delivering an ecosystem of products and services that strive to integrate better nutrition into everyday life; in under 60 seconds, our personal blenders transform cold and room-temperature ingredients into simple and nutritious blends. With over 80 million happy customers worldwide, nutribullet® is the #1 personal blending brand in the world*. Our family of products is available directly from nutribullet.com and Amazon, at most major North American retailers, and in numerous countries across the globe.

1 Based on testing against a comparable class of pitcher-style blenders that utilize various blade designs and configurations, available October 2025 with wattage up to 1400W, a max fill capacity of at least 48oz, and an SRP under $150, all tested blending the same smoothie recipe.

