nutribullet® Introduces the nutribullet SmartSense™ Blender for Smarter Full-Sized Blending

An innovative full-sized blender that offers full-spectrum speed and smart automation for advanced ease and precision.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, nutribullet®, the #1 personal blending brand worldwide*, announces the launch of the nutribullet SmartSense™ Blender Combo . This innovative addition to the brand's full-sized category features a smart load-sensing auto cycle and full-spectrum speed, offering advanced ease and precision for every blend.

nutribullet SmartSense™ Blender Combo

The nutribullet SmartSense™ Blender Combo integrates the brand's signature personal blending technology into its high-performance design, offering single-serve blending and full-sized functionality in one advanced machine. It features a smart auto cycle that senses your ingredient load and automatically adjusts speed, time, and function to deliver optimal results. The blender also features 1400 watts of power and 5 variable speed settings – the widest range of any nutribullet®. Adjusted manually, these speeds provide advanced precision over the timing and texture of blends, allowing users to make everything from delicate alternative flours on the lowest setting to fully emulsified nut milks on the highest speed, no straining required.

"We're thrilled to announce the expansion of our full-size and combo blending options with the introduction of smart automation and broader-spectrum speed in our new nutribullet SmartSense™ Blender," said Bob Finnance, Executive Vice President of Product Development at Capital Brands. "Today, consumers are looking for products that simplify their time in the kitchen without compromising on performance. The nutribullet SmartSense™ Blender is our answer - a blender that senses, adjusts, and blends automatically, and offers advanced manual speed control to achieve optimal results every time."

The nutribullet SmartSense™ Blender features:

A smart sensing auto cycle that adjusts speed, time, and function based on ingredient load

Two configuration options: the SmartSense™ Blender and the SmartSense™ Blender Combo, which includes a 24oz Handled Cup & 32oz Cup for personal blending

Five variable speed settings that offer the precision to make everything from delicate alternative flours on the lowest setting to fully emulsified nut milks on the highest speed, no straining required

An intuitive interface that allows for continuous or pulse blending with any of the 5 speeds

A dynamic dot-matrix display that shows speed setting, time, and auto cycle function to keep

track of the blending process

A 64oz blender pitcher with a vented lid that allows users to safely blend hot ingredients

A refined silhouette and understated satin finish available in three colorways: gunmetal, black, and white

The nutribullet SmartSense™ Blender Combo will retail for $149.99 and will be available starting October 1, 2024 at nutribullet.com and Amazon . The nutribullet SmartSense™ Blender Combo will also be available on Kohls.com , Macys.com and in-store and online at Best Buy in the fall of 2024.

For more information, please visit nutribullet.com and follow @nutribullet on Instagram and TikTok .

About nutribullet®

We believe that good nutrition has the power to transform lives and that everyone deserves the best. Our goal is to make nutrition simple, easy, and impactful. Since 2003, our company has been on a mission to inspire and enable transformational nutrition for people all around the world. We do this by designing and delivering an ecosystem of products and services that strive to integrate better nutrition into everyday life; in under 60 seconds, our personal blenders transform cold and room-temperature ingredients into simple and nutritious blends. With over 80 million happy customers worldwide, nutribullet is the #1 Single Serve Blender brand in the globally*. Our family of products is available directly from nutribullet.com and Amazon, at most major North American retailers, and in numerous countries across the globe.

*Independent Research Institute, Sales Leader Full Year 2023

Media Contact:

M Booth

[email protected]

SOURCE nutribullet®