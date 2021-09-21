nutribullet® Launches Brew Choice™ Pod + Carafe in Continued Expansion Across the Kitchen

An innovative and competitive product in the market, the Brew Choice™ Pod + Carafe is an all-in-one coffee maker with a small footprint designed to fit into any kitchen. It is equipped with brew sensing technology that automatically detects whether the user has inserted a pod or a filter with grounds, instinctively sensing what to brew. The Brew Choice™ Pod + Carafe accommodates a full carafe and everything from a standard mug to a 7" travel cup, allowing users to choose their preferred brewing style, cup size and number, strength, and coffee brand and flavor, creating a fully customizable coffee experience.

"We are excited to be launching into the coffee category," said Justin Giouzepis, Chief Marketing Officer at nutribullet®. "Consumers' coffee habits have rapidly changed over the past year and we're proud to offer an innovative solution that meets the demands for making great coffee with increased flexibility and simplicity, all within a compact unit."

Additionally, the Brew Choice™ Pod + Carafe is designed with brew pause, anti-drip technology and a heat plate that keeps the carafe of coffee hot for up to two hours. While the Brew Choice™ Pod + Carafe is easy to use, it is also easy to clean and comes with dishwasher-safe components and accessories, such as a removable mug platform and reusable pod and grounds filter.

The Brew Choice™ Pod + Carafe standard model will retail for $139.99. Consumers can purchase the Brew Choice™ Pod + Carafe now at nutribullet.com, Target stores, Best Buy stores, Amazon.com, and many other online sellers. For more information, or to purchase the nutribullet® Brew Choice™ Pod + Carafe, visit https://www.nutribullet.com .

About nutribullet ®

We believe that good nutrition has the power to transform lives and that everyone deserves the best nutrition. Since 2003, our company has been on a mission to inspire and enable transformational nutrition for people all around the world. We do this by designing and delivering an ecosystem of products and services that strive to integrate better nutrition into everyday life. With over 70 million happy customers worldwide, our family of products are available directly from nutribullet.com and Amazon, and at most major North American retailers and sold in numerous countries. Our goal is to make nutrition simple, easy, and impactful.

