nutribullet® Launches the New nutribullet® Portable Blender

The brand strengthens its portable lineup with the lightweight, compact nutribullet® Portable Blender, offering unmatched portability for blending with ease anytime, anywhere.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, nutribullet® unveils its newest addition, the nutribullet® Portable Blender . As the #1 personal blender brand worldwide*, nutribullet® continues to set the standard for quality and portability by introducing a lightweight and compact portable blender that lets you take wellness with you.

Designed for active, on-the-go lifestyles, the nutribullet® Portable Blender offers a compact, portable design that merges quality and convenience with great value. Weighing just 1.8 pounds, the blender's streamlined design touts a sip-and-carry handled lid for mess-free blending and drinking. The rechargeable USB-C battery makes it the ideal companion for the office, gym, beach, and beyond. And with its durable stainless steel blade and advanced one-button interface, plus a pulse option for optimal texture control, the nutribullet® Portable Blender effortlessly blends frozen ingredients and crushes ice for smooth, consistent blends every time.

"nutribullet® identified a rising demand from consumers for an accessibly-priced appliance that combines power and portability," said Ting Ting Cheng, SVP of Product Marketing at Capital Brands. "We designed the nutribullet® Portable Blender to meet the evolving needs of on-the-go individuals, offering a lightweight, compact solution that delivers smooth, consistent blending no matter where life leads."

The nutribullet® Portable Blender features:

A lightweight, streamlined silhouette weighing just 1.8 pounds

A 20oz blending cup perfect for making freshly-blended smoothies any time, anywhere

An advanced one-button interface with blending and pulsing functionality for more control over ingredient texture

A durable stainless steel blade for consistent blends

A sip-and-carry handled lid for easy, mess-free blending and drinking on-the-go

A 7.4V USB-C rechargeable motor base that can deliver 15+ blending cycles per charge

The nutribullet® Portable Blender is available for purchase in black, navy blue, light purple, bright pink and white at nutribullet.com for $49.99 and will soon be available on Amazon.

nutribullet® continues to revolutionize wellness with its commitment to portable blending, a cornerstone of modern healthy living. Earlier this year, the brand introduced the nutribullet Flip™–the first-ever insulated tumbler and portable blender in one–pioneering a new era of innovation in the category. As the first product of its kind on the market, the Flip™ exemplifies nutribullet®'s dedication to advancing portable solutions that deliver both versatility and convenience. Now, this groundbreaking product is available in the Haven Color Collection, featuring four new vibrant colorways: Indigo, Eucalyptus, Linen, and Lavender.

With the nutribullet Flip™ and the new nutribullet® Portable Blender, nutribullet® redefines portable blending by combining style, wellness, and convenience for active lifestyles. These products reflect the brand's commitment to delivering high-quality solutions that seamlessly fit into everyday routines.

For more information, please visit nutribullet.com and follow @nutribullet on Instagram and TikTok .

About nutribullet®

We believe that good nutrition has the power to transform lives and that everyone deserves the best. Our goal is to make nutrition simple, easy, and impactful. Since 2003, our company has been on a mission to inspire and enable transformational nutrition for people all around the world. We do this by designing and delivering an ecosystem of products and services that strive to integrate better nutrition into everyday life; in under 60 seconds, our personal blenders transform cold and room-temperature ingredients into simple and nutritious blends. With over 80 million happy customers worldwide, nutribullet is the #1 Single Serve Blender brand in the globally*. Our family of products is available directly from nutribullet.com and Amazon, at most major North American retailers, and in numerous countries across the globe.

