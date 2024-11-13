Nutrient unveils AI-powered enhancements, transforming document workflows

Evolutionary document AI SDKs and advanced document processing capabilities unlock productivity gains for businesses, driving higher profitability and revenue.

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrient, the leading document processing and workflow automation platform, today announced a series of innovative updates and releases to its product suite, designed to spur evolution in document workflows and unlock productivity gains for businesses' internal and external users, driving higher profitability and revenue growth.

"These latest updates and releases underscore our commitment to driving innovation in document workflows," said Jonathan Rhyne, co-founder and CEO of Nutrient. "By integrating advanced AI capabilities, releasing a powerful text editor, and expanding the feature set of our platform, we're providing modern businesses with the building blocks to accelerate their digital transformation."

Unleash the power of AI-assisted documents

With the introduction of Nutrient's AI Assistant , users are now empowered to interact directly with documents using natural language. AI Assistant is seamlessly built into Nutrient's industry-leading document viewer and easily works with OpenAI and other LLMs with an API key. With contextual understanding of language, AI Assistant allows businesses to complete complex actions in seconds, increase productivity, and enhance the user experience across multiple languages.

By integrating AI Assistant into applications, users will be able to:

Analyze, summarize, and translate text in seconds.

Ask about content in a PDF and get answers instantly.

Redact sensitive information with contextual understanding at scale.

Quickly find, reword, or reformat text for shareable outputs.

Integrate a WYSIWYG document editor directly in applications

Additionally, Nutrient has now publicly launched its Document Authoring SDK , which overcomes the limitations of traditional editors by offering a user-friendly WYSIWYG experience. This solution ensures perfect document fidelity across browsers and simplifies the editing process, making it ideal for users who require robust document management capabilities.

Tailored to app-specific needs, it delivers:

An intuitive and familiar page-based layout and a simple WYSIWYG user experience eerily familiar to Google Docs and Microsoft Word.

The ability to streamline document workflows and export to DOCX or with perfect fidelity to PDF.

Focus for your end users by eliminating the need to exit your application to third-party applications to create and edit documents or convert between document file formats.

Unlock advanced document processing for web and mobile

Nutrient has also added new features to Document Engine , a powerful headless processing, rendering, and collaboration server that can be seamlessly paired with any of Nutrient's client-side web, mobile, and hybrid SDKs to easily handle performance-intensive functionality.

With these new capabilities, users will be able to:

Split large XLSX files into multiple PDF pages for improved organization, with features like "fit to width" and customizable page widths.

Edit text within PDFs for real-time adjustments.

Convert PDFs to Office formats to enable easy editing and revision.

Simplify secure document signing with Digital Signatures API

Additionally, Nutrient's new Digital Signatures API enables seamless integration of secure digital signatures into applications, ensuring compliance with eSignature laws across multiple regions. This API simplifies the signing process, allowing users to focus on their core tasks without the hassle of managing digital certificates. With SOC 2 compliance and trusted certificate validation, developers can elevate their workflows with secure encrypted PDF signing capabilities.

More to explore

Learn more about these and other updates by registering to attend the upcoming Nutrient Q4 product update webinar on November 14, 2024 at 10 a.m. EDT / 4 p.m. CET.

About Nutrient

Nutrient delivers the building blocks to accelerate digital transformation for modern businesses. Nutrient's SDKs, cloud-based document processing, low-code solutions for M365, and workflow automation platform transform document ecosystems. The company powers thousands of organizations worldwide, including more than 15 percent of Global 500 brands, thousands of commercial businesses across 80 nations, and more than 130 public sector organizations in 24 countries. Backed by Insight Partners and based in Raleigh, N.C., Nutrient operates offices in the US, England, France, and Austria, with employees distributed throughout the world. Nutrient is on a mission to evolve the human experience with documents, and its products are the integration of industry-leading document and workflow automation technology from PSPDFKit, ORPALIS, Aquaforest, Muhimbi, and Integrify. To learn more, visit www.nutrient.io .

