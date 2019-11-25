NUTRISHOP® Announces Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals in Stores Nationwide

HENDERSON, Nev., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NUTRISHOP®, a customer-first, retail wellness and nutritional supplement franchise, today announced Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals available in-store at participating locations nationwide. The first-ever Pre-Black Friday Sale begins Wednesday, November 27, with the Black Friday Sale on November 29 and final In-Store Cyber Monday sale on Monday, December 2.

On Wednesday, Friday and Monday, participating NUTRISHOP® locations are offering a progressive sale with 25% off from open to 2 p.m. and 20% off from 2 p.m. to close. These offers exclude sale items, cooler drinks, bars, and cannot be combined with any other offer. While this sale is not valid on protein powders, all protein powders will be 10% off all day.

"This is a great opportunity to get huge savings and stock up on vital nutritional supplements for your loved ones (and yourself), particularly with this year's addition of our first Pre-Black Friday Sale," says NUTRISHOP® Founder and CEO Bryon McLendon. "If you're a regular customer or have never shopped at a NUTRISHOP® store, you don't want to miss these extended Black Friday deals!"

Here are the highlights:

HUGE SAVINGS: 20%-25% discounts offered on non-sale items; 10% off protein powders all day

COME EARLY: Progressive sale offers 25% off from open to 2 p.m. and 20% off from 2 p.m. to close

to close EXTENDED SALE DAYS: Pre-Black-Friday Sale begins Wednesday, November 27 ; Black-Friday Sale on November 29; In-Store Only Cyber Monday Sale on December 3.

Find a NUTRISHOP® location at www.nutrishopusa.com/find-nutrishop/.

About NUTRISHOP®

NUTRISHOP® is dedicated to helping others live a fit, happy and healthy lifestyle. Approaching 200 locations nationwide and internationally, NUTRISHOP® stores offer customers a low-price guarantee on a wide array of cutting-edge dietary supplements along with exceptional, individualized customer service, easy-to-follow meal plans, body composition assessment tools, and sound nutritional guidance. The NUTRISHOP® business model focuses primarily on franchisee-owned and operated stores that provide consumers with the necessary tools to achieve their health and fitness goals. Learn more at www.NutrishopUSA.com.

