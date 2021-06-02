NUTRISHOP® Dives Deep into Optimal Wellness with Comprehensive Gut Formula

HENDERSON, Nev., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NUTRISHOP®, a national nutrition, weight-loss, wellness and supplement retail franchise, today announced the launch of Gut Formula by NU-TEK Nutrition® at NUTRISHOP stores nationwide and online at www.NutrishopUSA.com. Gut Formula combines probiotics and digestive enzymes with key ingredients like Peppermint, Aloe Vera, Apple Cider Vinegar and more in a super convenient two-capsule serving that can be taken twice a day.

"The gut plays such a vital role in people's overall health and wellness, but it is often overlooked," said Bryon McLendon, CEO and Founder of Nutrishop. "Many of our customers come to us for help losing weight or adding lean muscle to their physiques, but we also advocate for all things wellness at Nutrishop and that means the gut, too. We are definitely excited to be able to offer such a comprehensive and innovative product like Gut Formula exclusively to our Nutrishop customers!"

The gut, or gastrointestinal tract, has become quite the rising star of wellness trends lately. A quick Google news search will turn up a seemingly endless list of headlines talking about gut bacteria, dos and don'ts for gut health, eat this not that for gut health, and how the gut can affect everything from sleep to immune function to mental health.

When the gut isn't working in tip-top shape, people may experience the occasional, not-so-enjoyable feelings of bloating, gas, discomfort and more. Staying well hydrated and eating a nutritious diet rich in vitamins, probiotics and fiber are some great ways to minimize these kinds of issues while supporting good bacteria balance in the gut. Many health-conscious individuals are also turning to ingredients like Apple Cider Vinegar, Oregano Oil, Peppermint, Marshmallow extract, Ginger, Slippery Elm, Garlic, Cloves as well as probiotics and digestive enzymes to help increase their gut game. Gut Formula contains all of these ingredients and more.

Gut Formula comes on the heels of the recently launched detox/cleanse products, 7-Day Cleanse and Daily Detox, also by NU-TEK Nutrition and is part of Nutrishop's push to offer customers even more efficacious wellness products to help them live their best, fit-and-healthy lives.

For more information about Gut Formula or other wellness products, please visit a local Nutrishop store or head to NutrishopUSA.com.

About NUTRISHOP®

Since 2003, NUTRISHOP® has helped countless individuals live a fit, healthy, happy lifestyle. Nutrishop stores offer customers a low-price guarantee on a wide array of cutting-edge dietary supplements along with exceptional, individualized customer service, easy-to-follow meal plans, body composition assessment tools, and sound nutritional guidance. The Nutrishop business model focuses primarily on franchisee-owned and operated stores that provide consumers with the tools required to achieve their health and fitness goals. For more information, visit NutrishopUSA.com and follow on Instagram @NutrishopUSA.

