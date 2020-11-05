NUTRISHOP® Helps Fuel TikTok-Sponsored Xfinity Race Car Driver Ryan Vargas

MONTEREY PARK, Calif., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Race car drivers must be in peak physical condition to race at speeds up to 190 mph for up to 300 miles over a two-and-a-half-hour time period -- all with wheel-gripping, teeth-gritting intense focus inside a sauna-hot car while sweating buckets. That's why Ryan Vargas, a 20-year-old NASCAR Xfinity Series race car driver, began dialing in his fitness and nutrition with the help of NUTRISHOP® earlier this year. Now, he's ready to compete in the final race of the season this weekend in the #6 Chevy at the Phoenix Raceway.

Ryan Vargas wearing NUTRISHOP hat. Photo Credit: Daylon Barr Ryan Vargas (left) with NUTRISHOP Monterey Park, CA, store owner Ronnie Villanueva (right)

"To be physically fit inside a race car, you have to go at it like you are running a marathon. I've had races where I've lost six to seven-and-a-half pounds of water weight during a race," said Vargas, who has been racing since he was 11 years old. "It's important to be mentally and physically ready for those conditions because as the race goes on, you need to maintain focus and keep your reflexes ready and balanced."

Vargas found the help he needed through NUTRISHOP Monterey Park, California. Store owner Ronnie Villanueva had noticed the young driver's aggressive racing style at Pocono Raceway for the Xfinity Series race in June and looked him up.

"I discovered he'd already garnered many accolades, including NASCAR Next class of 2018-2019, NASCAR Drive by Diversity Alumni, and tons of wins at the lower levels," Villanueva said. "I knew that NUTRISHOP had something to offer him to help take his fitness to another level."

Villanueva reached out to Vargas via social media and the conversation quickly turned from racing on track to his training off track, focusing on his commitment to fitness. Not long after, NUTRISHOP Monterey Park began sponsoring Vargas' personal training as Villanueva continued educating the rising racing star about the right way to fuel the body for success.

"What better way than to jump in headfirst and do it the right way?" said Vargas, who was picked up and sponsored for the last six races of the Xfinity Series season by the social media juggernaut TikTok.

Vargas stopped by NUTRISHOP Monterey Park to do an InBody assessment. The InBody provides detailed body composition information like percentage lean muscle, body fat, water, bones, and more.

"We went over his eating habits and discussed the right supplements to assist with the physical demands he faced behind the wheel," Villanueva said. "The body composition changes that Ryan has made since our first meeting have been incredible."

Vargas not only has to build strength and endurance through proper training, but he has to stay well hydrated. With temps reaching as high as 135-140 degrees inside the car during a race, hydration is vitally important to every race car driver. Vargas takes Stance Supplements' BCAA Complex (Strawberry Sour Belts) before every race to help with this. This product supplies a 2:1:1 ratio of the Branched Chain Amino Acids Leucine, Isoleucine, and Valine as well as key electrolytes, L-Citrulline, Glutamine, and more.

"[Fitness and nutrition] have proven to be very important in racing," said Vargas. "Training and taking supplements from NUTRISHOP have probably been the best things I've done since I started focusing on that. I can't overstate how important using the BCAAs for hydration has been."

Before training with his personal trainer, Vargas takes Stance Supplements' MERK™, a fully loaded, potent pre-workout formula. His favorite flavor is Wicked White Gummy. He also takes NUTROPIK™ by pHLabs® to help support cognitive function, and IMMŪN™ by Elemental Health Sciences for immune health. All of these products are available exclusively at NutrishopUSA.com or at local NUTRISHOP stores nationwide.

"I can't wait to see how Ryan finishes the '20 season and what he has to offer in 2021," said Villanueva.

