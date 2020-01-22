NUTRISHOP® is Jumpstarting New Year's Resolutions With Free In-Store Nutrition and Wellness Consultations

HENDERSON, Nev., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NUTRISHOP®, a customer-first, retail wellness and nutritional supplement franchise, is helping people from all walks of life and varied fitness levels not only kick off but maintain their New Year's Resolutions through 2020 by providing a one-stop shop with free in-person health and wellness consultations at all NUTRISHOP® locations, something they won't find at a typical online supplement retailer or big-box store.

NUTRISHOP

NUTRISHOP® store owners and staff are passionate about helping customers make positive lifestyle changes so they can live happy, healthy and fit lives in 2020 and beyond. The company does this not only by providing a wide selection of top-quality sports nutrition, weight loss, and wellness supplements, but by offering the personalized and caring attention that gets to the bottom of an individual's needs, concerns and goals, and suggesting the best possible game plan to help them get to where they want to be.

"Our in-store experience is very consultative, unique and customized. There is not one plan, one supplement, or one supplement stack to fit all individuals and their needs. We take the time to educate customers and make sure they are confident in their nutrition program," says NUTRISHOP® founder and CEO Bryon McLendon. "If you're shopping for supplements online or even in a big-box store, who's going to tell you how to incorporate them into your daily regimen and motivate you to help you reach your goals faster and more efficiently? As a NUTRISHOP® customer, having the direction and coaching given by a caring nutrition consultant is something unattainable through a screen or through big-box venues."

Since NUTRISHOP® opened its first store in 2003, countless lives have been changed for the better. Take Jonathan Morales, for example.

"Initially, I really didn't know where to start or how to start my transformation journey. I knew I wanted to lose weight and get into better shape. NUTRISHOP® helped me with understanding diet and supplementation to achieve my goals and lose 85 pounds," says Morales, a NUTRISHOP® North Fontana, California, customer. "The customer service, guidance and information I was given were all a huge help in starting my transformation journey."

The franchise's personal approach aims to transform wellness retail and challenge the trending shift towards kiosks and subscription services that don't offer the beneficial in-store services that NUTRISHOP® offers its customers. Some of these in-store services include personal meal plans, electronic body composition machine assessments, personal interaction to ensure each customer is recommended the right products specifically for them, and coaching with specific steps to help each customer ultimately reach their full potential. When it comes to product recommendations, NUTRISHOP® prides itself on its high standards and quality in order to help customers achieve their goals safely and effectively.

"NUTRISHOP® not only has the supplements you need but the heart and caring, supportive words to help you reach more than your physical goals," says Juan Diego Sanabria, a customer at NUTRISHOP® Glendora, California. "They will help you get back to the person you were meant to be on the inside all along by helping you get healthy and in shape."

At NUTRISHOP®, customers can stop in to discuss their personal health and fitness goals with a nutrition consultant who can take the guesswork out of nutrition and supplementation and help them start their unique transformation journey. At select stores, customers can do a quick and noninvasive InBody® Analysis Scan that provides them and their nutrition consultant with a detailed breakdown of critical data and weight in terms of muscle, fat and water.

The easy-to-understand results sheet from the InBody® Analysis contains the amounts and percentages of fat and muscle throughout the body and how the customer's individual body composition compares to a projected healthy range. A nutrition consultant will review the initial results and all follow-up results and tailor a customer's diet, exercise and supplement plan to meet their specific goals, offering continued guidance and support. Customers can also take advantage of customized meal plans that can be tailored to their specific diet needs and goals.

"Having a NUTRISHOP® has allowed my team of trainers and nutritionists to educate our clients about how to properly utilize supplementation and performance aides to achieve customized goals so they can acquire everything they need in one spot," says Amy Jo Palmquest, NUTRISHOP® spokeswoman and owner of NUTRISHOP® in Lacey, Washington.

NUTRISHOP® locations not only offer one-on-one help but most host Transformation Challenges throughout the year. By committing to a NUTRISHOP® Transformation Challenge, customers will experience full-time support, coaching and accountability to help them reach their goals and achieve results. Rules, regulations and prizes may vary by location.

For more information or to start a transformation journey, call or visit a local NUTRISHOP® store. Find a store: www.nutrishopusa.com/find-nutrishop.

About NUTRISHOP®

NUTRISHOP® is dedicated to helping others live a fit, happy and healthy lifestyle. NUTRISHOP® stores offer customers a low-price guarantee on a wide array of cutting-edge dietary supplements along with exceptional, individualized customer service, easy-to-follow meal plans, body composition assessment tools, and sound nutritional guidance. The NUTRISHOP® business model focuses primarily on franchisee-owned and operated stores that provide consumers with the necessary tools to achieve their health and fitness goals. Learn more at www.NutrishopUSA.com.

