NUTRISHOP® Pro Shop Now Open at 24 Hour Fitness® Club in Downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NUTRISHOP®, a national nutrition, wellness and supplement retail franchise, is excited to announce that one of its most successful franchisees, Jake Halvig, has just opened the company's first 24 Hour Fitness®/Nutrishop Pro Shop. This Pro Shop will not only serve the popular fitness club's members and guests but it will also be open to the public. Additionally, it will serve as the flagship location and model for future Nutrishop Pro Shop openings inside other 24 Hour Fitness club locations across the United States.

"We are thrilled about this collaboration and look forward to seeing Jake and his well-trained staff do incredible things at the newly opened Nutrishop Pro Shop at 24 Hour Fitness Downtown Sacramento," said Bryon McLendon, Nutrishop's founder and CEO. "This flagship location is important as it will provide key learnings about the customer experience - building product familiarity, education and more - that will influence future Nutrishop Pro Shop locations."

24 Hour Fitness, a fitness-industry leader for over 35 years, approached Nutrishop looking for a collaboration that would add even more value to members and guests. As a result, the first state-of-the-art, franchised Nutrishop Pro Shop was built and just celebrated its official opening inside the 24 Hour Fitness Downtown Sacramento club, in the heart of the business and entertainment district, with Halvig and his team at the helm.

"Our members and guests are curious and eager to explore health and wellness options that can provide the energy to lead a full and healthy life," said Karl Sanft, Chief Operating Officer, 24 Hour Fitness. "Our partnership with Nutrishop is an important piece of our long-term business strategy to deliver meaningful products, services, programs and innovation in the wellness space to our members and guests that provide the tools for them to live a healthier, happier life."

Since its inception in 2003, Nutrishop has made a name for itself by offering guaranteed low prices on top-industry brands in addition to a vast array of first-rate exclusive products, from protein powders, thermogenics, vitamins and nootropics, to immune-support products, pre-workouts and more. In addition, Nutrishop offers valuable, customer-centric services like body composition analysis, customized meal plans, nutritional education, transformation challenges, and more.

Halvig, a Nutrishop franchisee since 2014 who owns the successful standalone brick-and-mortar store in Roseville, CA, said he is excited to be the first franchisee to open a Pro Shop inside a 24 Hour Fitness club.

"This collaboration is going to be off the hook!" Halvig said. "I'm excited to show everyone how our two companies can combine our efforts to provide excellent customer service and top-quality products and services to help everyone who comes through our doors get in the best shape of their lives."

