NUTRISHOP® Welcomes New Flavor of Vegan-Friendly Protein

HENDERSON, Nev., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NUTRISHOP®, a national retail nutrition franchise specializing in nutritional supplements, sports nutrition, weight loss and wellness, today announced the arrival of a brand new flavor addition to the vegan-friendly Modern Source Protein™ lineup by Trailhead Nutrition®. The new flavor is Chocolate Coconut, and it's available exclusively at NutrishopUSA.com and Nutrishop stores nationwide.

"Modern Source Protein has become a popular plant-based protein supplement for vegans and vegan-curious individuals, but it's also a great choice for those who don't want a dairy-based protein supplement or who may want to diversify their protein intake," said Nutrishop founder and CEO Bryon McLendon. "This is a quality source of complete protein, but if you ask me, it's far beyond other 'vegan' protein supplements when it comes to taste and texture, especially Chocolate Coconut."

Regarding the new Chocolate Coconut flavor, Scott Radford who owns Nutrishop Fitchburg, MA, had this to say: "It was by far the smoothest plant-based protein we have ever tasted. The flavor was spot on, absolutely delicious."

Modern Source Protein is comprised of a unique blend of protein sources like organic rice protein isolate, pea protein isolate, potato protein and cranberry protein in key ratios to help give it a strong and complete amino acid profile ideal for those who exercise. It is gluten-free, allergen-free, non-GMO, and it has no artificial flavors, sweeteners or colors.

Modern Source Protein can be enjoyed while on the go, after the gym, in between meals as a snack, or even right before bed. It's a convenient way to get a complete protein source that has all the essential amino acids the body needs to perform at optimum levels. Those who aren't sure if a protein supplement is right for them or want to learn more about Modern Source Protein are invited to speak with an experienced nutrition consultant at their local Nutrishop store.

About NUTRISHOP®

Since 2003, Nutrishop has helped countless individuals live a fit, healthy, happy lifestyle. Nutrishop stores offer customers a low-price guarantee on a wide array of cutting-edge dietary supplements along with exceptional, individualized customer service, easy-to-follow meal plans, body composition assessment tools, and sound nutritional guidance. The Nutrishop business model focuses primarily on franchisee-owned and operated stores that provide consumers with the tools required to achieve their health and fitness goals. For more information, visit NutrishopUSA.com and follow on Instagram @NutrishopUSA.

