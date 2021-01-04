Nutrisystem Expands Menu With 25 New Favorite Foods To Satisfy Customer Cravings for Comfort Food and To Support Sustainable, Healthy Weight Loss

"As we continue to offer more personalized plans, diversifying our menu is extremely important to both our brand and our customers," said Sharon Tate, senior vice president of product management and strategic sourcing, Nutrisystem. "Our new menu items give customers the foods and flavors they love in the right portions and delivered safely to their door."

"Americans today are consciously making healthier food choices and crave options that taste good and are good for them. Many have also turned to the convenience of frozen options, especially in light of cooking fatigue as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Dr. Joan Salge Blake, EdD, MS, RDN, FAND, Boston University professor, widely recognized expert in healthy eating and Nutrisystem consultant. "Nutrisystem's new items are balanced with protein, fiber and fats so customers can be confident in what they're eating and easily prepare delicious meals."

The following items being introduced this year are frozen at the peak of freshness to maximize flavors and maintain nutrients:

BBQ Chicken Pizza Bowl

Pesto Chicken Pizza Bowl

Supreme Pizza Bowl

BBQ Recipe Caramelized Onion and Bacon Flatbread

Mediterranean Style Flatbread

Roasted Pepper Chicken Flatbread

Chicken with Honey Garlic Butter

Chicken with Lemon Sauce

Mushroom Bolognese

Teriyaki Chicken and Noodles

In addition, this past fall, Nutrisystem added several ready-to-go breakfasts, lunches, dinners and snacks online. These include:

Apple Walnut Oatmeal

Black Bean Quinoa Bowl

Chicken Edamame Power Bowl

Cinnamon Brown Sugar Oat Square

Harvest Grain Bowl

Superfood Smoothie Mix

On the current Nutrisystem menu, items have received more than 420,000 verified 5-star reviews. Customer favorites include Turkey Sausage and Egg Muffin, Pepperoni Pizza Melt, White Cheddar Mac and Cheese, Chicken Parmesan and Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwich. In reviews, customers refer to menu items as:

"Tasty & satisfying"

"Flavorful & filling"

"Amazing and you don't have to feel guilty about it!"

"Nutrisystem's menu expansion aligns with our Food and Nutrition Mission, which is geared toward making our foods fresher, labels cleaner and approach to ingredients more transparent," said Mary Pochobradsky, vice president, product and innovation at Nutrisystem. "This is not the Nutrisystem of old. Recently, nearly nine out of 10 people from a group of Nutrisystem users responded positively when asked about the taste and variety of our food. With these new items, we're just raising the bar!"

To date, Nutrisystem has developed a list of 77 restricted ingredients with a goal to continue to eliminate even more ingredients in the coming years. The full list of these restricted ingredients is published here.

For more information on Nutrisystem, please visit www.nutrisystem.com.

About Nutrisystem®

Nutrisystem® is a leading provider of health and wellness and weight management products. The company has helped millions of people lose weight for nearly 50 years. Nutrisystem's new personal approach to weight loss includes plans designed to address everyone's unique metabolism. Nutrisystem's Food and Nutrition Mission, which bans artificial flavors and sweeteners, colors from synthetic sources, high fructose corn syrup and artificial trans fats, reflects its commitment to fresher foods, cleaner labels and increased transparency in its approach to ingredients. Nutrisystem plans feature menu of more than 150 delicious, nutritious and on-trend meals and snacks. For more information, go to newsroom.nutrisystem.com.

