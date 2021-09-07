PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrisystem®, the preeminent direct-to-consumer nutrition and weight management brand, announced the winners of the Nutrisystem Real $40,000 Giveaway. Eight weight loss champions from across the United States collectively lost over 400 pounds and were each awarded a $5,000 cash prize.

Nutrisystem Giveaway Winners Lose a Collective Total of Over 400 Pounds

"This year, despite its challenges, we had more testimonial submissions than ever before," said Ken Mahony, CMO of Nutrisystem. "Our customers are the core of our business and it is always meaningful for us to hear how Nutrisystem changed their lives. We are honored that they chose our program as their personal health and wellness partner and are happy to celebrate their success."

A panel of qualified Nutrisystem judges selected the following eight winners:

Alexandra B. of Cashmere, Washington lost 20 pounds

lost 20 pounds Keith B. of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania lost 35 pounds

lost 35 pounds Zachary B. of Orlando, Florida lost 76 pounds

lost 76 pounds Melissa C. of Ellensburg, Washington lost 60 pounds

lost 60 pounds Robert C. of Seal Beach, California lost 20 pounds

lost 20 pounds Allison P. of Las Vegas, Nevada lost 103 pounds

lost 103 pounds Ashley R. of Morgantown, West Virginia lost 45 pounds

lost 45 pounds John S. of Highland Park, New Jersey lost 55 pounds

"My family and I were going through a very challenging time, which motivated me to get into shape, eat right and start working out on a regular basis," said Zachary B., whose brother's death gave him the push he needed to get healthier. "Nutrisystem was the reason for my success and has not only changed my life, but the lives of dozens of others around me including family, friends and my wife. The plans are so easy to follow, the food is great, and I look forward to the meals. It is a comprehensive program that is fool-proof."

"Nutrisystem has completely changed my life!" adds Melissa C., a mother-of-three who wanted to be active again with her family. "I can hike and go to the beach and do anything now. I missed out on so many things in life due to weight. I have also learned proper portion control, and how and what to eat to be healthy. I feel like I have my life back and my only regret is that I didn't use Nutrisystem earlier."

For more information, visit www.nutrisystem.com.

About Nutrisystem®

Nutrisystem® is a leading provider of health and wellness and weight management products. The company has helped millions of people lose weight for nearly 50 years. Nutrisystem's new personal approach to weight loss includes plans designed to address everyone's unique metabolism. Nutrisystem's Food and Nutrition Mission, which bans artificial flavors and sweeteners, colors from synthetic sources, high fructose corn syrup and artificial trans fats, reflects its commitment to fresher foods, cleaner labels and increased transparency in its approach to ingredients. Nutrisystem plans feature a menu of more than 150 delicious, nutritious and on-trend meals and snacks. For more information, go to newsroom.nutrisystem.com.

SOURCE Nutrisystem, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.nutrisystem.com

