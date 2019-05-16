Nutrition 2019 Preview: Hot Topics In Research And Practice

BETHESDA, Md., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Journalists and bloggers are invited to join top scientists and practitioners as they discuss new nutrition research findings during Nutrition 2019, the flagship meeting of the American Society for Nutrition.

You Are What Your Microbes Eat - The trillions of microbes in our digestive tract play an important role in keeping us healthy and free from disease. In this Opening Session and Presidential Symposium, experts will present the latest research on how diet influences our microbiome and our health. (You Are What Your Microbes Eat, 3:30-5:15 p.m., Saturday, June 8)

Fat: From Foe to Friend - Ketogenic and other high-fat diets are popular, but are they good for you? Esteemed researchers will present the science behind these diets and lead an audience discussion on this controversial topic. (Controversy: Dietary Fat: From Foe to Friend, 8-9:30 a.m., Sunday, June 9)

Health Effects of Cannabis - State legalization has expanded access to cannabis for medical and recreational purposes and created a rapidly expanding market for food products containing marijuana and hemp derivatives. With a focus on nutrition-related issues, experts will discuss the impact of cannabis on appetite, energy balance and neurodevelopment as well as challenges of cannabis in the food supply. (Emerging Health Effects and Implications of Cannabis, 8-10 a.m., Sunday, June 9)

What is the Role of Animal Source Foods in Good Nutrition? - Foods from animals provide essential micronutrients and some believe improving access to these foods would reduce global micronutrient deficiencies. The U.S. and other countries have witnessed a decline in meat and dairy consumption due to various factors including reports of the environmental impact of animal agriculture. This symposium will tackle complex questions on the place of animal source foods in a sustainable diet. (Understanding the Intersection of Climate/ Environmental Change, Health, Agriculture and Improved Nutrition: A Case Study on Micronutrient Nutrition and Animal Source Foods 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Sunday, June 9)

Should the Degree of Food Processing Influence What We Eat? - A new public health nutrition strategy advocates for classifying foods based on degree of processing and recommends avoiding foods defined as ultra-processed. With more than half of the energy intake in the U.S. coming from ultra-processed foods, is a policy to avoid them feasible? Are these foods inherently less healthy? How should lifestyle factors such as the decline in home cooking be considered? What is the relationship between processed foods and obesity? These and other questions will be examined during this session. (Processed Foods: Nutrition, Definitions and Policy Issues, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 11)

A Focus on Adolescent Nutrition - Although a great deal of nutrition research and interventions have focused on pregnancy and early childhood, adolescence is a key time for establishing diet and other lifestyle habits. This cross disciplinary session will examine the unique nutritional needs and challenges of adolescence, tackling problems that are quite different in industrialized versus low- and middle-income countries. (Nutrition in Adolescence, 3-5 p.m., Monday, June 10)

