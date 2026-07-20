NUTRITION 2026 PRESS MATERIALS AVAILABLE NOW

Breaking food and nutrition news from American Society for Nutrition's annual meeting

BETHESDA, Md., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Press materials are now available for NUTRITION 2026, the annual flagship meeting of the American Society for Nutrition (ASN). Nutrition scientists and practitioners from around the world will gather to share the latest research findings on food and nutrition during the meeting, to be held July 25-28 in National Harbor, Maryland, just outside Washington, D.C.

The NUTRITION 2026 program features over 1,650 scientific presentations, timely discussions of policy-relevant discoveries, prestigious award lectures and more. Journalists are invited to register for a press pass to attend NUTRITION 2026 and access on-demand recordings from select sessions after the event.

EMBARGOED MATERIALS

FDA-Issued Sodium Targets Yield No Apparent Impact (Saturday, July 25, 9:15 a.m. EDT)

Study finds no evidence of sodium reduction in packaged foods after non-binding, voluntary guidance was issued in 2021

Prebiotic Sodas Typically Contain as Much Sugar as Fiber (Saturday, July 25, 11:30 a.m. EDT)

While healthier than regular sodas and fruit drinks, prebiotic sodas do not necessarily compare favorably with other alternatives

Plant-Forward Planetary Health Diet Linked to Lower Heart Disease Risk (Saturday, July 25, 11:30 a.m. EDT)

Large study of postmenopausal women suggests that even moderate diet improvements may benefit heart health

Study Finds Teens Who Start the Day with Breakfast Eat Better Overall (Saturday, July 25, 11:30 a.m. EDT)

Older teens who ate breakfast took in more nutrients and consumed less daily fat and sugar than those who skipped it, particularly when breakfasts were high in protein

Photo-Based Calorie-Tracking Apps May Underestimate Energy in Meals (Saturday, July 25, 4:30 p.m. EDT)

Study examining four AI-powered apps found that calories and fat content were underestimated by roughly one-third

Time-Restricted Eating May Help Retain Cognitive Function in Older Adults (Sunday, July 26, 9:30 a.m. EDT)

Weight loss with a shorter eating window shows brain benefits beyond weight loss

Could Sparkling Water Be a Better Choice for Your Teeth? (Sunday, July 26, 9:30 a.m. EDT)

Study finds unsweetened sparkling water lowers oral pH less than sugar-sweetened soda

80% of Toddler Foods on Grocery Shelves Are Ultra-Processed (Sunday, July 26, 3 p.m. EDT)

Almost half of sample exceeded recommended sugar, sodium, fat or calories

1 in 4 Teens Report Using Mobile Food Delivery at School (Monday, July 27, 9:30 a.m. EDT)

Fast foods and sugary beverages are popular options; findings raise concerns about nutrition and classroom distractions

Nutritional Composition of Milk Varies by Production Method and Season (Monday, July 27, 9:30 a.m. EDT)

Study shows cows' diets influence omega-3s and other fatty acids

A Daily Multivitamin May Help Older Adults Maintain Functional Health (Monday, July 27, 10:30 a.m. EDT)

Trial finds modest but meaningful improvement in symptom burden and daily activities

Our Genes May Shape What We Eat and Our Metabolic Health (Monday, July 27, 2:30 p.m. EDT)

Large-scale genetic study suggests that inherited preferences for sweet and fatty foods can influence eating behaviors and contribute to chronic disease risk

Is Your Diet Driving Up Your Cholesterol? That May Depend on Your Genes (Monday, July 27, 2:30 p.m. EDT)

Study suggests genetic factors explain why some people see their LDL cholesterol spike on a low-carb, high-fat diet

For Long-term Health, Diet Quality Matters More than Food Processing Level (Tuesday, July 28, 8:45 a.m. EDT)

Harvard study finds healthy diets lower risks while unhealthy diets raise them, regardless of the level of food processing

If you do not have access to EurekAlert!, request access to embargoed materials via email by completing a Press Registration Form.

About NUTRITION 2026

NUTRITION 2026 is the flagship meeting of the American Society for Nutrition and the premier educational event for nutritional professionals around the globe. NUTRITION brings together lab scientists, practicing clinicians, population health researchers, and community intervention investigators to identify solutions to today's greatest nutrition challenges. The meeting also attracts rising leaders in the field, including undergraduate, graduate, and medical students. NUTRITION 2026 will be held July 25-28, 2026 in National Harbor, Maryland, just outside Washington, D.C. https://nutrition.org/meeting #Nutrition2026

About the American Society for Nutrition (ASN)

ASN is the preeminent professional organization for nutrition research scientists and clinicians around the world. Founded in 1928, the society brings together the top nutrition researchers, medical practitioners, policy makers, and industry leaders to advance knowledge and application of nutrition. ASN publishes four peer-reviewed journals and provides education and professional development opportunities to advance nutrition research, practice, and education. Since 2018, ASN has presented NUTRITION, the leading global annual meeting for nutrition professionals.

Questions? Contact us at [email protected].

Provided by Newswise, online resource for knowledge-based news at www.newswise.com

Media Contacts:

Nancy Lamontagne

Media Liaison

[email protected]

Phone: 9196171330

SOURCE American Society for Nutrition (ASN)