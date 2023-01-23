Nutrition market: Driving factors, Industry challenges, Segmentation, Key vendor analysis, Leading countries, and Market size and forecast 2023-2027 - Technavio

Jan 23, 2023, 12:00 ET
- Current and future market trends to highlight market conditions
- Comparative analysis of the market and its segments for the historic period of 2017 - 2021
- Market drivers and market impediments and their impact on market growth
- Positioning of market players and their business strategy analysis
Nutrition market size & segmentation analysis
The nutrition market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.48% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 34.79 billion. The nutrition market is segmented based on type, application, and geography.
- Based on the type, the nutrition market is segmented into vitamins, probiotics, proteins and amino acids, carbohydrates, and others.
- Based on the application, the market is segmented into immunity, sports nutrition, weight management, clinical nutrition, and others.
- Based on geography, the nutrition market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Nutrition market: Country-level analysis
The countries covered in the nutrition market report are China, India, and Vietnam (APAC); US and Canada (North America); the UK, Germany, France, and the Rest of Europe (Europe); Brazil and Argentina (South America); Saudi Arabia and South Africa (Rest of Middle East and Africa).
- APAC will account for 35% of the market growth during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. The growth in North America can be attributed to several factors, including the growing geriatric population, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases due to malnutrition, and the establishment of healthcare facilities.
- The growth of the focused market in APAC is also surging due to the growing awareness of nutritional health products among the middle-class population, aided by the increasing penetration of the Internet and the growth of the e-commerce industry. As a result, vendors of the focused market are launching nutrition-rich products in the form of cereals and health drinks in collaboration with biotech companies, over online platforms alongside offline retail facilities. Such product launches are driving the demand for nutritional foods among children, prompting further the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.
Nutrition market: Dynamics & Insights
Technavio's research report on the nutrition market provides analysis and insights about the various drivers, along with key challenges, that impact the market throughout the forecast period.
The growing geriatric population is the key factor driving the global nutrition market growth. The world's population is growing rapidly. Between 2010 and 2050, the number of geriatric populations in less developed countries will increase faster than in developed countries. The main reasons for the increase in the elderly population are longevity and declining birth rates. The elderly population is an important part of the population of developed and developing countries, which will drive the growth of the global food market during the forecast period.
Product recalls are a major challenge to the growth of the market. Food manufacturers must ensure the safety and efficacy of their products. This is because several cases of contaminated or substandard food have been reported. Therefore, several products were removed from the market. Product quality can be affected either within the manufacturing process or externally due to poor handling during distribution. The trust of customers is also affected. Hence, vendors must invest in promotional activities to regain trust. This increases the expenses for vendors. Hence, product recalls are a major challenge for the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Nutrition market: Competitive landscape and vendor analysis
Technavio's report includes the adoption lifecycle of the market, covering from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.
Some of the major players operating in the nutrition market are Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Chr Hansen Holding AS, Corbion NV, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Glanbia Plc, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Nestle SA, NOW Health Group Inc., among others.
The infant nutrition market size is predicted to surge by USD 17.66 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 7.73%. The growing demand for vegan and organic baby food is notably driving the infant nutrition market growth, although factors such as demand for lactose-free and allergy-free baby food may impede the market growth.
The sports nutrition market share in Europe is expected to increase by USD 2.01 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.01%. The rising inclination toward fitness owing to increasing awareness of lifestyle-related conditions is notably driving the sports nutrition market growth in Europe, although factors such as the significant threat from counterfeit products may impede the market growth.
|
Nutrition Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
180
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.48%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 34.79 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
3.56
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 35%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, China, India, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Chr Hansen Holding AS, Corbion NV, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Glanbia Plc, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Nestle SA, NOW Health Group Inc., Pharmavite LLC, PMV Nutrient Products Pvt. Ltd., Premier Nutrition Co. LLC, The Bountiful Co., and USANA Health Science Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global nutrition market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global nutrition market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Type
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 6.3 Vitamins - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Vitamins - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Vitamins - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Vitamins - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Vitamins - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Probiotics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Probiotics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Probiotics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Probiotics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Probiotics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Proteins and amino acids - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Proteins and amino acids - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Proteins and amino acids - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Proteins and amino acids - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Proteins and amino acids - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Carbohydrates - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Carbohydrates - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Carbohydrates - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Carbohydrates - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Carbohydrates - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.8 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)
7 Market Segmentation by Application
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 7.3 Immunity - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Immunity - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Immunity - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Immunity - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Immunity - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Sports nutrition - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Sports nutrition - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Sports nutrition - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Sports nutrition - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Sports nutrition - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Weight management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Weight management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Weight management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Weight management - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Weight management - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Clinical nutrition - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Clinical nutrition - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Clinical nutrition - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Clinical nutrition - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Clinical nutrition - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 77: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.8 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 79: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 80: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 81: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 83: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 109: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 110: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 111: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 112: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 113: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 114: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 115: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 116: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 117: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 118: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 119: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 120: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 121: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 122: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 123: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 124: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 125: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 126: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 127: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 128: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 129: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 130: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 131: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Abbott Laboratories
- Exhibit 132: Abbott Laboratories - Overview
- Exhibit 133: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments
- Exhibit 134: Abbott Laboratories - Key news
- Exhibit 135: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings
- Exhibit 136: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus
- 12.4 Amway Corp.
- Exhibit 137: Amway Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 138: Amway Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 139: Amway Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 140: Amway Corp. - Key offerings
- 12.5 Archer Daniels Midland Co.
- Exhibit 141: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 142: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 143: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 144: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus
- 12.6 BASF SE
- Exhibit 145: BASF SE - Overview
- Exhibit 146: BASF SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 147: BASF SE - Key news
- Exhibit 148: BASF SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 149: BASF SE - Segment focus
- 12.7 Bayer AG
- Exhibit 150: Bayer AG - Overview
- Exhibit 151: Bayer AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 152: Bayer AG - Key news
- Exhibit 153: Bayer AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 154: Bayer AG - Segment focus
- 12.8 Chr Hansen Holding AS
- Exhibit 155: Chr Hansen Holding AS - Overview
- Exhibit 156: Chr Hansen Holding AS - Business segments
- Exhibit 157: Chr Hansen Holding AS - Key news
- Exhibit 158: Chr Hansen Holding AS - Key offerings
- Exhibit 159: Chr Hansen Holding AS - Segment focus
- 12.9 Corbion NV
- Exhibit 160: Corbion NV - Overview
- Exhibit 161: Corbion NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 162: Corbion NV - Key news
- Exhibit 163: Corbion NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 164: Corbion NV - Segment focus
- 12.10 DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Exhibit 165: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 166: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 167: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 168: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 169: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.11 Glanbia Plc
- Exhibit 170: Glanbia Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 171: Glanbia Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 172: Glanbia Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 173: Glanbia Plc - Segment focus
- 12.12 Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.
- Exhibit 174: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 175: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 176: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.13 Kerry Group Plc
- Exhibit 177: Kerry Group Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 178: Kerry Group Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 179: Kerry Group Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 180: Kerry Group Plc - Segment focus
- 12.14 Koninklijke DSM NV
- Exhibit 181: Koninklijke DSM NV - Overview
- Exhibit 182: Koninklijke DSM NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 183: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key news
- Exhibit 184: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 185: Koninklijke DSM NV - Segment focus
- 12.15 Nestle SA
- Exhibit 186: Nestle SA - Overview
- Exhibit 187: Nestle SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 188: Nestle SA - Key news
- Exhibit 189: Nestle SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 190: Nestle SA - Segment focus
- 12.16 Pharmavite LLC
- Exhibit 191: Pharmavite LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 192: Pharmavite LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 193: Pharmavite LLC - Key offerings
- 12.17 USANA Health Science Inc.
- Exhibit 194: USANA Health Science Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 195: USANA Health Science Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 196: USANA Health Science Inc. - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 197: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 198: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 199: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 200: Research methodology
- Exhibit 201: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 202: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 203: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
