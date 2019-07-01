Nutritional Products International Celebrates American Expansion Just in Time for July 4th

"For the past year, we have been implementing a strategic expansion plan for our domestic portfolio," said Mitch Gould, president and co-founder of NPI. "NPI has traditionally concentrated on helping international health and wellness companies, which want to enter the U.S. market. Now, we have expanded our development team, and hired additional marketing professionals in public relations and online marketing to meet the needs of our new domestic clients."

Gould is a third-generation retail professional who is internationally-known for his "evolution of distribution" system, which helps health and wellness companies enter or expand into the U.S. market. "We are a one-stop global brand marketing company. We have the staff to make sure your products are FDA-compliant, a warehouse for storage and distribution, and a marketing team that knows how to reach the American consumer."

Gould's vice president, Jeff Fernandez, also brings 30 years of retail marketing experience to NPI's clients. Fernandez helped create the health and wellness category at Amazon and was a long-time buyer at WalMart.

"This is a special time for NPI," Fernandez said. "Our global team is working round-the-clock to help health and wellness companies expand their distribution network and increase sales."

For more information on NPI and its marketing and distribution services, go to www.nutricompany.com, or call 561-544-0719.

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER

NPI is a privately-held company that specializes in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand distribution of their products in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell and Wayne Gretzky.

