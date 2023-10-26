Nuventive and ZogoTech Partner to Better Enable Data-Driven Decisions in Higher Education

ZogoTech and Nuventive provide campuses a powerful toolset to improve student outcomes, enhance operational efficiency, and elevate institutional performance.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuventive, a leader in data-informed improvement software for higher education, announced today a strategic partnership with ZogoTech, a leading provider of community college data analytics solutions. By combining Nuventive's proven expertise in planning and improvement with ZogoTech's cutting-edge data analytics capabilities, this partnership aims to empower colleges and universities with actionable insights and innovative tools to enhance their decision-making processes.

"The alignment of premier data analytics from ZogoTech with planning solutions from Nuventive will provide an exceptional integrated institutional effectiveness solution," noted Dr. Baba Adam, Dean of Planning, Institutional Effectiveness, and Research at Brazosport College.

"Nuventive is very excited to be working with ZogoTech to help higher education institutions deliver on their critical initiatives," said Dr. David Raney, CEO of Nuventive. "ZogoTech's outstanding data and reporting solution paired with Nuventive's unique Improvement Platform enables institutions to more effectively use information to identify effective practices and achieve their transformation goals."

From monitoring student enrollment trends and academic performance metrics, to optimizing resource allocation and program effectiveness, to delivering successful diversity and sustainability programs, Nuventive and ZogoTech provide educators, administrators, and institutions with a powerful toolset to drive positive student outcomes, enhance operational efficiency, and elevate overall institutional performance.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Nuventive to create a transformative impact in higher education," said Michael Taft, CEO at ZogoTech. "Our shared commitment to empowering educators and administrators with data-driven solutions aligns perfectly with the needs of today's dynamic institutional and student environments. Together, we can equip colleges and universities with the means to proactively address challenges and seize opportunities, ultimately leading to improved outcomes for both institutions and their students."

About Nuventive

Nuventive enables higher education institutions to turn their priorities into progress through the better use of information. Its cloud-based data-informed improvement platform brings business process and information together to support any improvement initiative, including overall strategy; accreditation; student success; diversity; learning outcomes; general education; administrative outcomes; program review, and sustainability. Nuventive is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with distribution in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions. For more information, please visit nuventive.com or call +1-877-366-8700.

About ZogoTech

ZogoTech is an end-to-end data analytics platform that enables colleges and universities to integrate information sources, transform raw data into actionable intelligence and put it in the hands of the end users that need it to improve enrollment, progression, and student success. Over the past 20 years, administrators, faculty, and staff at 200 campuses across the US have trusted ZogoTech to help them democratize access to data and make better decisions. Visit us online at www.zogotech.com.

