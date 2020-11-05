Nuventive Improvement Platform Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Planning and improvement software company Nuventive today announced the availability of the Nuventive Improvement Platform in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Nuventive customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

The Nuventive Improvement Platform planning and improvement software now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace Tweet this The Nuventive Improvement Platform is now available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Nuventive helps higher education institutions use information to innovate and continuously advance their most pressing initiatives, from strategic planning to accreditation, learning outcomes, program review, and more. With Nuventive, relevant operational data sits next to your plan - in the same screen - so you can drill down to understand your progress with live or snapshot-in-time information. To help higher education institutions turn their plans into progress, the Nuventive solution connects strategic initiatives to analytics and reporting systems, so faculty and staff can map their progress and see what makes an impact.

To improve and transform any aspect of their institutions, Nuventive allows higher education leaders to:

• Base decisions on the best information – Faculty and staff have a continuous feedback loop and a platform for delivering results.

• Unite plans and relevant information in a single screen – Institutions can track progress by leveraging their technology investments to display live business intelligence (BI) tools and static reports, all without leaving the Nuventive Improvement Platform.

The Nuventive Improvement Platform is designed to support any type of improvement initiative, including overall strategy, accreditation, diversity, graduation rates, retention, learning outcomes, general education, housing, sustainability, administrative outcomes, and program review.

According to Nuventive Sr. VP and Chief Product Officer Gary Choban, "The Azure Marketplace offers a unique opportunity for higher education institutions to leverage their existing Microsoft relationships to quickly access our Nuventive Improvement Platform. Time is of the essence as institutions reevaluate their objectives and their plans for achieving them."

"Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Sajan Parihar, Senior Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "We're happy to welcome the Nuventive Improvement Platform solution to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About Nuventive

Nuventive enables higher education institutions to turn their plans into progress through the better use of information. Its cloud-based platform-as-a-service brings business process and information together to support any improvement initiative, including overall strategy, accreditation, student success, learning outcomes, general education, sustainability, administrative outcomes, program review, and diversity. Nuventive is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with distribution in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions. For more information, please visit www.nuventive.com or call +1.412.847.0280.

