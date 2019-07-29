Nuventive Improvement Platform™ to Incorporate Predictive Analytics Powered by Microsoft Artificial Intelligence (AI)

PITTSBURGH, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, following its 12th Annual Users Conference, Nuventive CEO Dr. David Raney announced the company's collaboration with Microsoft Consulting Services (MCS) on the launch of a leading-edge, AI-driven predictive analytics solution. Together, the companies will leverage the Nuventive Improvement Platform and Microsoft Rapid Insights engagement to deliver new insights into existing business practices and advance the practice of institutional effectiveness and improvement.

"We're excited to be working with a tenured team at Microsoft Consulting Services which includes former university presidents who understand first-hand the challenges our clients face – both in terms of achieving optimal effectiveness and adopting AI," said Dr. Raney. "Bringing information from across the institution together, aligning it with strategic initiatives, and distributing it to stakeholders at all levels for use in the context of the specific goals they're responsible for impacting– this is core to the Nuventive Improvement Platform. With MCS we'll be able to deliver new value, modelling the rich qualitative data sets clients have amassed in order to provide new perspective while progressing them along the path to a culture of data-informed excellence."

In an era of rapid change, where effectiveness requires balance between institutional aspirations, achievement of strategic goals, and the ongoing delivery of value to multiple stakeholders, visibility into key performance indicators is imperative.

"Institutional effectiveness is predicated on data and the value of that data is in how we harness it to drive results," said Laura Longcore, Microsoft Services Vice President for Data & AI. "This is where AI comes in, with its potential to fundamentally augment continuous improvement initiatives and help leaders and educators consistently drive toward the right outcomes."

The data-informed, people-centric decision-making behind institutional effectiveness and improvement is resource intensive and requires an understanding of both the big picture and deepest detail.

"Driving greater results while building the capacity for sustained innovation - without increasing resources - is perhaps the greatest benefit of scaling AI across an institution," said John Voloudakis, Vice President of Consulting Services for Nuventive. "Tapping into more data and focusing the use of AI on high priority areas means we're playing an integral role in helping them increase their effectiveness and achieving their strategic goals."

About Nuventive

Nuventive provides higher education institutions with the capacity to improve and transform through the better use of information. Offering solutions for students, faculty, and administrators to assess, communicate, and improve personal and institutional performance. Its cloud-based platform as a service brings business process and information together to support any improvement initiative including strategic planning, program review, administrative outcomes management, student learning outcomes, and student success.

Nuventive is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with distribution in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions. For more information, please visit www.nuventive.com or call +1.412.847.0280.

