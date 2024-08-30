Nuvia Dental Implant Center Named "Dental Implant Restoration Company of the Year 2024" by Healthcare Business Review

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This award highlights Nuvia's exceptional contributions to the dental implant industry, particularly for its innovative method of providing a 24-hour smile with permanent teeth.

The Healthcare Business Review, a leading publication in the healthcare industry, has named Nuvia "Dental Implant Restoration Company of the Year" and featured the company in a recent article that showcased the unique and transformative process of "permanent teeth in 24 hours".

The article, titled "Nuvia's 24-Hour Smile Sets New Benchmark in Oral Care," praised Nuvia for revolutionizing the patient experience by delivering permanent, high-quality prosthetic teeth within just 24 hours of the implant surgery.

The 2024 award and feature article emphasize Nuvia's commitment to patient-centered care and its role in advancing the field of dental implantology.

Nuvia's process, which utilizes proprietary technology, has set a new standard for what is possible in dental care.

This approach not only aims to improve patient outcomes but also to minimize the inconvenience typically associated with traditional dental implant procedures that can take up to 10+ months to get patient's their permanent teeth.

The Healthcare Business Review also highlights the quality of Nuvia teeth. Rather than creating teeth prosthetics made from acrylic plastics, patients receive teeth made from zirconium. This ceramic material is known throughout the world of dentistry for its strength, durability, and aesthetics.

As Nuvia continues to expand its reach with new centers being opened and announced, this award serves as a milestone in the company's ongoing mission to provide top-tier dental care to patients nationwide.

With Nuvia's growing number of locations across the country, they remain committed to transforming smiles and transforming lives in a comfortable, safe, and judgment free environment.

About Nuvia Dental Implant Center

Nuvia Dental Implant Center restores smiles with full-mouth dental implants, offering patients a unique 24-hour turnaround for their permanent teeth.

With a focus on advanced technology, precision, and patient satisfaction, Nuvia continues to lead the industry in dental implantology.

They have also provided a 60-second quiz for those interested in restoring their smile.

Take the quiz here to see if you may be a candidate for new permanent teeth in 24 hours

