Nuvia Dental Implant Centers Featured on Wellness Hour: Permanent Teeth in 24 Hours

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvia Dental Implant Centers, a leader in advanced dental implant technology, was recently featured on The Wellness Hour with host Randy Alvarez, showcasing the innovative advancements that Nuvia provides to individuals with missing or damaged teeth.

Dr. Preston Hansen, co-founder and Chief Clinical Officer of Nuvia , joined Alvarez to discuss the center's breakthrough same-day dental implant process, which replaces the conventional multi-month treatment with a permanent solution completed in just 24 hours.

What Makes Nuvia Different?

In the interview, Dr. Hansen explained how Nuvia's state-of-the-art technology, developed over a decade, eliminates the need for temporary dentures by providing a fixed, natural-looking smile the very next day.

This rapid transformation is revolutionizing the dental field, enabling patients to restore their confidence without enduring the discomfort of extended treatments or temporary dentures that often break and require repeated visits.

"Our patients frequently tell us their only regret is waiting so long to pursue this solution," Dr. Hansen shared.

"Nuvia's process allows them to walk out with a complete, permanent smile—no temporaries, no delays—helping them reclaim their confidence, health, and well-being."

Highlights of the Wellness Hour Feature

Alvarez praised Nuvia's patient-centered approach, which integrates advanced 3D imaging, digital design, and an in-house lab to ensure precision and control over each stage of the procedure.

Unlike traditional methods that often involve multiple visits and temporary dentures, Nuvia's fully streamlined system supports patients with comfort and efficiency at every step.

The feature also highlighted the emotional and psychological benefits of dental implants, emphasizing the life-changing impact that Nuvia's solution has on its patients. Dr. Hansen shared powerful before-and-after stories of individuals who felt limited in social settings due to dental issues and now enjoy a renewed outlook on life with their permanent, natural-looking smiles.

About Nuvia Dental Implant Center

Nuvia Dental Implant Centers bring permanent, durable, and natural-looking dental implant solutions to people across the country. Using advanced technology and a fully integrated approach, Nuvia is dedicated to helping patients regain their health, confidence, and quality of life.

