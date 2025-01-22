Nuvia Named 2025 Dental Implant Restoration Company of the Year

CHICAGO, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Business Review, a leading publication in the healthcare and dental space, recognizes Nuvia Dental Implant Center for a second consecutive year.

As a leader in the dental implantology field, Nuvia Dental Implant Center has been named 2025 Dental Implant Restoration Company of the Year Award by the Healthcare Business Review.

Recognized for their life-changing process of giving patients with permanent teeth in 24 hours, the Nuvia experience uniquely lets patients skip what could otherwise be a 10+ month process to get final teeth.

No Temps, No Months of Waiting

In the Healthcare Business Review's feature on Nuvia Dental Implant Center, they highlight what separates a patient's experience at Nuvia from the rest.

"While the promise of 'teeth-in-a-day' is common, many patients receive temporary teeth on surgery day… Nuvia's game-changing solution, built on over a decade of research, substantial investments in technology and delivered by a team of compassionate, exceptionally skilled professionals, redefines what's possible."

Patients at Nuvia get their permanent zirconia teeth 24 hours after their dental implant procedure. No temporary teeth, no waiting for months.

Real Stories From Real Patients

The Healthcare Business Review also highlighted the stories of three Nuvia patients, Bishop, Ricky , and Tricia .

These patients shared how the 24-hour permanent teeth process impacted not only their smiles but also their overall quality of life.

Whether it was a change in overall health like Bishop experienced or for Tricia, deepening a connection with daughter, new teeth in 24 hours was a key part in helping them more fully enjoy life's moments.

Compassionate Care You Won't Forget

Each patient's story also emphasized how they were treated like family. Knowing that many patients experience dental anxiety or feel nervous when it comes to such a life-changing procedure, Nuvia strives to put patients at ease and maintain a comfortable environment.

The quality of care they received played a significant role in their overall satisfaction. The Healthcare business review noted the patient-first approach that Nuvia takes in tailoring treatment to each patient's needs.

The SML MKR Club

Additionally, part of what sets Nuvia apart is the thriving SML MKR Club, a social media group with over 60,000 members.

Older patients, newer patients, and those exploring the possibility of getting new teeth use this community to ask questions, share about their experiences, and help address concerns. The result is a positive and encouraging space where members can be educated, get inspiration, and feel empowered in their journey to a new smile.

Nuvia is honored to be named Dental Implant Restorations Company of the Year for the second consecutive year and is looking forward to another year of changing lives across the country.

