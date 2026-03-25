Nuvia Named Dental Implant Restoration Company of the Year for 2026 by Healthcare Business Review

SALT LAKE CITY, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvia Dental Implant Center has been selected by Healthcare Business Review as the 2026 Dental Implant Restoration Company of the Year, marking the third consecutive year Nuvia has earned this award (2024–2026).

This year's honor follows the magazine's coverage and award in 2025, which highlighted Nuvia's permanent teeth in 24 hours and patient-first approach to full mouth dental implant restorations.

(PRNewsfoto/Nuvia Dental Implant Center)

What Sets Nuvia Apart

Nuvia's process is designed to be fast, clear, and comfortable:

Permanent zirconia teeth in 24 hours: Patients receive their final, durable teeth the day after surgery—not months later. Traditional methods may take up to 10+ months and typically involve wearing "healing teeth" (also called "temporaries") during this time. Those healing teeth can chip or crack—a headache for patients and providers. With Nuvia, you skip that stage and go straight to your final zirconia teeth the next day.



Patients receive their final, durable teeth the day after surgery—not months later. Traditional methods may take up to 10+ months and typically involve wearing "healing teeth" (also called "temporaries") during this time. Those healing teeth can chip or crack—a headache for patients and providers. With Nuvia, you skip that stage and go straight to your final zirconia teeth the next day. A dedicated in‑house team: Nuvia patients' care team includes an oral surgeon, a CRNA for anesthesia, and a restorative dentist—all under one roof with an in‑house lab to help reduce delays.



Nuvia patients' care team includes an oral surgeon, a CRNA for anesthesia, and a restorative dentist—all under one roof with an in‑house lab to help reduce delays. Nationwide access and organized travel: Centers across the country plus a coordinated travel program make permanent teeth in 24 hours accessible to everyone.



Centers across the country plus a coordinated travel program make permanent teeth in 24 hours accessible to everyone. Success Rate Higher Than National Averages: Nuvia reports a 99.1% smile success rate; large multi‑provider studies of traditional methods only report ranges of 93.3%–98% over time1.

What the 24 Hour Transformation is Actually Like

Healthcare Business Review's 2026 feature showed how patients skip long waits and get back to life with permanent teeth in 24 hours—instead of the traditional path that may take up to 10+ months with "healing teeth."

In the feature, they spotlighted two specific patients whose stories reflect just what that 24‑hour difference actually means in people's lives.

Randee, a medically retired U.S. Army veteran, spent nearly a decade on ill-fitting VA dentures that caused bleeding, made eating difficult, and kept him housebound—deepening his PTSD and anxiety.

Traditional implant providers offered no clear path forward for him on a fixed income. After his Nuvia procedure, he could eat normally for the first time in years, lost over 90 pounds, and two months later stepped back onto a karaoke stage. "My Nuvia smile is my Superman cape," he said. "It gives me the strength to leave my house."

Angel, a mother of three in Ohio, endured years of chronic pain and broken roots that made eating in public impossible. Quoted up to $80,000 and 10 months by traditional providers—with extended periods of no teeth—she saw no workable option.

But after finding Nuvia and having her procedure done, the pain was gone, her confidence returned, and she changed careers. "People say my smile radiates happiness," she said. "But that joy comes from inside now."

Since then, thousands more stories have followed.

One story that hundreds of patients can relate to is Alvin's. Alvin found Nuvia through the community, worried "what if I'm not a candidate?", took the 60-second quiz, and got his answer fast. He slept through surgery, felt "no pain," and returned the next day for his final teeth. "I can't stop smiling," he says—then flew home later that week with the same teeth he still has today.

Patients say the 24‑hour timeline, the comfort of sleeping through the procedure with a CRNA present, getting final teeth the next day, and all‑inclusive pricing make the experience easier to plan—and easier to jump back into daily life.

Like Alvin, the first step is simple: take the 60‑second quiz to see if you may be a candidate for permanent teeth in 24 hours.

Fast facts

Award: Dental Implant Restoration Company of the Year (2026) by Healthcare Business Review —third straight year.



(2026) by —third straight year. What's different: Final zirconia teeth in 24 hours, not months; no long‑term "healing teeth" period you're likely to find with out-dated, traditional methods..



Care model: Oral surgeon + restorative dentist + CRNA, all in‑house, with an on‑site lab.



Access: National locations and a coordinated travel program.

About Healthcare Business Review

Healthcare Business Review is a leading publication covering innovations and providers across the healthcare and dental fields and has previously highlighted Nuvia's approach to full mouth dental implants and patient experience in 2024, 2025, and 2026.

About Nuvia Dental Implant Center

Nuvia helps people get permanent zirconia teeth the day after surgery—not months later. The traditional path may take up to 10+ months and often uses "healing teeth" in the meantime.

At Nuvia everything happens in one place: surgery, anesthesia, smile design, and the final teeth. The care team includes an oral surgeon, a CRNA for anesthesia, and a restorative dentist, with an in‑house lab to help reduce delays.

Centers are located nationwide, and an organized travel program is available for patients that don't live within driving distance of a Nuvia.

1 Source: (1) Pjetursson, B. E., Thoma, D., Jung, R., Zwahlen, M., & Zembic, A. (2012). A systematic review of the survival and complication rates of implant-supported fixed dental prostheses (FDPs) after a mean observation period of at least 5 years. Clinical Oral Implants Research, 23(Suppl 6), 22-38.

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SOURCE Nuvia Dental Implant Center